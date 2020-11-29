At least three professionals with Indiana roots are among 42 named by Pennsylvania Business Central as its “Foremost Under 40” for 2020.
Recognized this week by the State College-based monthly are Indiana attorney Katherine A. Haberl-Thomas, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art site supervisor Hannah Harley and Daniel E. Fleming, an insurance adviser with The Reschini Group in Indiana.
• Fleming had 10 years of experience in the manufacturing industry when he joined The Reschini Group, where his focus is on bringing the Indiana-based agency’s expertise in property/casualty and employee benefit consulting to companies throughout western and central Pennsylvania.
Fleming has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a certification from the Association for Manufacturing Technology.
• Harley started her new job with the Altoona-based Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art on Aug. 17.
She also is assistant director of Spruce Arts Residency in Indiana, which has hosted artists from all over the world. Most recently, she oversaw this fall’s residency by Dripped On The Road, bringing muralists from New York state and Philadelphia to grace downtown Indiana with their talent. They brought a dozen murals to the Indiana Theater, The Jimmy Stewart Museum, and a wall behind Fox’s Pizza Den off Philadelphia Street and Gompers Avenue. They used air-purifying paint that absorbs aerial pollutants, reduces carbon dioxide and eliminates odors, and also planted 100 trees.
Harley also is a photographer and an adjunct professor at Point Park University.
• Haberl-Thomas has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Juris Doctorate, both from the University of Pittsburgh. She recently formed the law firm of Haberl, Buell & Rice PLLC, where she is an owner and partner. The firm is set to open Dec. 1.
Since graduation from law school in 2012, she became a law clerk for the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas before entering private practice. She serves as the solicitor for the Indiana County Sheriff’s Department and for Aging Services Inc., Indiana’s agency for the aging.
She also has been on the adjunct faculty at IUP.
According to Pennsylvania Business Central, each professional named to the “Foremost Under 40” exemplify the vision, drive and determination needed to find success in a business environment that has dramatically changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s political campaigns.
The selectees were chosen from a long list of nominations sent from throughout the publication’s 24-county readership, including executives, chambers of commerce, community leaders and readers.