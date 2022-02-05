Three local business leaders have been named to Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 People in 2022.
Selected were:
• David Antolik, president of S&T Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bank. Antolik started his career at the bank in 1990 as a credit analyst and through the years has held various lending and management positions before officially being named president in January 2019. He also is the vice chairman of the IUP Research Institute and a member of the Indiana County Development Corporation’s Board of Directors.
• Mike Price, president and CEO of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. Price joined First Commonwealth Bank in 2007 as president and became president and CEO of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in 2012. He serves as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Community Depository Advisory Council and is a former chair of the PA Bankers Association.
• Joe Reschini, president of The Reschini Group and CEO of Evergreen Insurance. Reschini joined The Reschini Group in 2006 as chief operating officer and became president in April 2012. He became CEO of Evergreen Insurance in January 2018. He also is board chairman of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation, board president of the Indiana County Development Corporation and board member of The Friendship Circle and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Research Institute.
The Top 100 People list is a “vivid snapshot of the people who make the vibrant economic and social life of central Pennsylvania happen,” according to the publication.
Pennsylvania Business Central reached out to community leaders, local chambers of commerce and its readers to identify individuals whose qualities have set them apart as leaders.
The list of this year’s honorees runs from small entrepreneurs to CEOs of large corporations.