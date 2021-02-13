First Commonwealth Bank recently promoted three employees.
Chris Adams has been promoted to the newly created position of small business executive. Adams ascends to this position after serving as the financial solutions sales effectiveness leader in charge of the bank’s metro Pennsylvania region for the past year and a half. He has served in several retail banking leadership positions since starting in April 2016.
In this new role, Adams will lead the bank’s business bankers and the retail network in building business relationships by strategizing with, educating and advising current and prospective small business customers. He will also be responsible to implement strategic and tactical initiatives focused on engagement of the small business communities related to loans, deposits, household and checking account growth across First Commonwealth’s footprint in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“Chris consistently finds effective ways to deliver our mission of helping businesses and business owners improve their financial lives,” Joe Culos, executive vice president and financial solutions executive, said in a news release. “His energetic leaderships style is infectious in directing our business banking team, and his knowledge and connections within the business communities we serve are tremendous assets.”
Adams is a 1994 Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and has an MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Pittsburgh. He also has a graduate degree in retail bank management from Furman University.
Chris and his wife, Fianna, have six children, Trey, Brady, Maksim, Cruze, Athena and Portia.
Adam Dick has been promoted to the newly created position of financial solutions regional leader for the metro Pennsylvania region, which covers the counties of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington and (western) Westmoreland.
Dick ascends to this position after serving as the metro Pennsylvania north market leader since August 2019. Previous to that he served in leadership positions at both Key Bank/First Niagara and Wells Fargo.
“In a short period of time Adam has made a significant impact on the employees and customers he interacts with,” Culos said. “I’m excited to see how he will continue to grow with our organization.”
In this new role, Dick will work closely with the financial solutions executive to build partnerships with other lines of business to meet and exceed goals and deliver a consistent customer and employee experience.
He is an alumnus of Slippery Rock University where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree of business administration and finance. He also graduated with honors in 2015 from the Consumer Bankers Association-CBA Executive School of Retail Banking.
He, his wife, Tiffany, and their children, Rylee, Evan and Hanna, live in Cranberry Township.
Dan Wagner has been promoted to the newly created position of financial solutions regional leader for the community Pennsylvania region, which covers the counties of Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Somerset, Union and (eastern) Westmoreland.
Wagner ascends to this position after serving as the community Pennsylvania west market leader since July 2018 and prior to that was the manager of the Greensburg community office, starting in July 2016.
“Dan has a true passion for the banking industry and the locations he serves,” Culos said. “Our Community PA region is special with it being the birthplace of First Commonwealth, and under Dan’s leadership I know that our retail banking team is in good hands.”
In this new role, Wagner will work closely with the financial solutions executive to build partnerships with other lines of business to meet and exceed goals and deliver a consistent customer and employee experience.
Dan is a 2005 graduate of Seton Hill University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree of business, management, marketing and related support services. He also graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a master’s degree of business administration in 2020. Dan and his wife, Kristen, live in Charleroi.