Tickets are now available for the “Not Your Ordinary Fashion Show,” a display of clothing varieties and styles shoppers can find at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store near BiLo in the North Fourth Street Plaza in Indiana.
The Saturday, June 10, fashion show will include a luncheon, basket raffle, merchandise sale and models wearing clothing available at the shop. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.