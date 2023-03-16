Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host Tibetan Buddhist monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery on campus from March 21 until March 25 to present a variety of events open to the campus and community.
Most of the events will be free of charge. The Mystical Arts of Tibet residency has been presented numerous times over the years. The monks’ most recent visit to IUP campus was 2011.
The week-long residency will include four components: a photo exhibition, a mandala sand painting, an evening performance of “Sacred Music and Sacred Chants for Peace and Healing” and an educational component with two lectures.
All events are free with the exception of the evening performance in Fisher Auditorium, which is a ticketed event. Tickets are available online at www.iup.edu/livelyarts (click on the red “Purchase Tickets” link).
The residency schedule for the Mystical Arts of Tibet is as follows:
• Saturday, March 18: Opening reception of museum photo exhibition, “Tibet: Magical Land of Spiritual Wonders,” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University Museum (Sutton Hall). The event is free.
• Tuesday, March 21: Opening ceremony at 1 p.m. at the University Museum (Sutton Hall). Mandala sand painting will follow the ceremony until 6 p.m. at the University Museum (Sutton Hall). Both events are free.
• Wednesday, March 22: Mandala sand painting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the University Museum (Sutton Hall). The “Meditation for Focus and Stress Relief” lecture will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. at Jane Leonard Hall, room B-10. Both events are free.
• Thursday, March 23: Mandala sand painting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the University Museum (Sutton Hall). The “A Buddhist Approach to Working with the Emotions” lecture will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. at Jane Leonard Hall, room B-10. Both events are free.
• Friday, March 24: Mandala sand painting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University Museum (Sutton Hall). The “Sacred Music and Sacred Chants” performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Fisher Auditorium. Tickets are available online at www.iup.edu/livelyarts (click on red “Purchase Tickets” link). Only the Mandala sand painting event is free.
• Saturday, March 25: Mandala sand painting from noon to 1 p.m. at the University Museum (Sutton Hall). A closing ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. at the University Museum (Sutton Hall). Both events are free.