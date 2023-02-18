Karma Thegsum Choling (KTC) of Indiana County, a traditional Tibetan meditation center, welcomes the Indiana community to join in celebrating the Tibetan New Year of the Water Rabbit at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with meditation instruction and a short session of quiet, sitting meditation, followed by a rice and tea ceremony. An open house will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in which visitors are welcome to view the full traditional Tibetan meditation shrine, view videos on Tibetan Buddhism and talk with members of the center.

