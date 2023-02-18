Karma Thegsum Choling (KTC) of Indiana County, a traditional Tibetan meditation center, welcomes the Indiana community to join in celebrating the Tibetan New Year of the Water Rabbit at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with meditation instruction and a short session of quiet, sitting meditation, followed by a rice and tea ceremony. An open house will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in which visitors are welcome to view the full traditional Tibetan meditation shrine, view videos on Tibetan Buddhism and talk with members of the center.
Visitors are welcome to join for any portion of the celebration and open house. The 2023 Tibetan Losar is the year of the Water Rabbit, which represents longevity, peace and prosperity.
The events will take place at the KTC center, located at 655 Church St. on the first floor of the R&P Building. To find the room, enter either from the back or the front door. From the front door on Church Street, turn left and walk until you see the elevator. When entering from the back door (from the back parking lot), turn right and you will see the elevator. Walk through the door just past the elevator. We are the last room on the left.
The Losar celebration and open house are free and open to the public. All faith traditions and children are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided.
The Indiana County KTC is one of more than three dozen similar nonprofit centers in North and South America affiliated with Karma Triyana Dharmachakra, one of the main Tibetan monasteries in the U.S. KTC is part of the Karma Kagyu tradition, one of the four main traditions in Tibetan Buddhism.
The Indiana County KTC provides meditation instruction, weekly meditation sessions and book discussions on Saturday mornings, and weekend talks by visiting Tibetan Buddhist scholars and meditation masters.