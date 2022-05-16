Ticks are everywhere in the outdoors and in our yards in Indiana County and all of Pennsylvania and beyond. Because of warmer winters, there is a shorter dormant period for reproduction and more time for the ticks to proliferate. They are the most dangerous pests in our region of the country.
The most common tick in our area is the black legged deer tick (Ixodes scapularis). It transmits Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesosis and Powassen virus. Half of all ticks in Indiana County carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. For this reason anybody who is bitten by a tick needs to follow these directions:
1. The tick should be removed by grasping it with tweezers as close to the skin as possible. Pull upwards; do not twist or jerk it. A special tool to remove ticks works well.
2. Clean the area with alcohol or soap.
3. Consider taking the tick to your health care provider to have the laboratory identify the species of tick that bit you.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people in our region get antibiotic prophylaxis. It is one pill of doxycycline for adults and a weight adjusted dose of doxycycline for children.
There are certain symptoms that are associated with Lyme disease. If you have any of these symptoms, see your doctor. These include erythema migrans or a target skin rash, new onset of swelling in one or a few joints, irregular heartbeat or facial palsy. You will get blood tests to determine if you have Lyme disease. If positive, you will take antibiotics for two to four weeks. This usually cures the infection. There are some patients who take longer to recover and many have post treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome. They may need to see a specialist for advice and treatment. Very few people have symptoms lasting more than a few months.
Recently we are seeing more patients with anaplasmosis. This is caused by a different bacterium carried by the black legged tick. Unfortunately, the signs of this disease are not specific and can be severe. They include fever, headache, vomiting, muscle pains and malaise. It can cause kidney failure, respiratory failure and severe blood disorders resulting in bleeding and abnormal clotting. If diagnosed early, the patients will recover with antibiotics. You can be bitten by a tick and get both diseases. Indiana Regional Medical Center screens for Lyme disease whenever anaplasmosis is suspected.
Other infections from the same tick that have been seen in Pennsylvania but not yet in Indiana County are babesiosis (causes blood, liver and kidney abnormalities) and Powassen viral infection (causes encephalitis).
Another tick that is beginning to show up here is the lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum). It is migrating north into the mid-Atlantic region because of climate change. It causes ehrlichiosis, which has similar symptoms to anaplasmosis. This tick also causes a strange allergy known as alpha-gal syndrome. The tick induces an allergy to a carbohydrate found in the muscle of cows, pigs, deer and lamb. The person becomes allergic to these meats as well as meat products such as cheese and milk. The symptoms occur a few hours after eating or touching the meat. They include hives, shortness of breath, diarrhea, swelling of the lips and tongue and anaphylaxis. A person with this allergy has to see an allergist and avoid exposure to these substances.
The best way to avoid all these diseases is to not get a tick bite. Avoid brushy wooded areas. Wear long pants and pretreat clothing with anti-tick insect repellent. Take a shower and inspect yourself and your children for ticks and remove them immediately. Treat your pets with anti-tick medicine throughout the year and check them when they come inside.
Finally, enjoy spring and summer — but be vigilant.
Steven H. Wilson, M.D., is the medical director of laboratories at Indiana Regional Medical Center and Punxsutawney Area Hospital.