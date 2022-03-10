As a parent of a young child and a native of Indiana County, Courtney Blose found herself wishing there was more to do in the area.
Enter Tiny Disciples Art & Play Studio.
What was originally a preschool has now blossomed into an art and play studio for both little ones and their families. The idea came to Blose after a long history of working with kids.
“My aunt formerly had a preschool,” she said. “And seeing that really gave me a passion for kids. I also went to IUP for child development and that fanned the flames even more.”
The change in Tiny Disciples’ purpose came after Blose and her husband, Bo Blose, discussed their desire for having something to do with their young daughter, Raela.
“As we become parents the passion for having a space for children and families in our community has grown,” she said. “But eventually we said, ‘If no one else is doing it, we’ll do it.’”
Tiny Disciples took form at its location of 148 Sixth St. in Clymer, in what used to be a furniture store.
“It was well taken care of,” Blose said. “It had carpet and was neutral toned. But as we got to looking at it, we wanted to have something more durable for the kids, especially the floor since we do a lot of water play and painting. We also wanted the walls to be fairly basic black and white walls. The real draw is the colorful toys and supplies that are available to the kids. We wanted the activities to be the focus.”
And the studio is certainly full of possible activities for visitors. The studio allows children to engage in all kinds of hands-on creative play and is stocked with art and craft materials as well as multiple engagement centers. There are areas for free art, a sensory table, a chalkboard wall, a magnetic building space and more, all designed to allow children to be as creative as possible.
The studio had a soft opening on Feb. 12 and currently offers three classes sold in a four-session package. Two of the classes have a drop-off option: “Read, Create, Play” for ages 3 to 5 and “After School Creators” for ages 4 and older. There also is a “Create With Me” class for 2- to 5-year-olds where parents can stay and experience the studio with their children. All of the class experiences include an art project, studio exploration and a praying and playing moment.
On the second Saturday of each month, the studio also will host a themed workshop for ages 4 and older in the morning and hold open studio hours in the afternoon. Materials in the studio are rotated each month to make sure that each visit is new and exciting for visitors.
More information on the classes can be found at www.tiny-disciples.com.
For those interested in seeing the studio firsthand, a grand opening event will be held on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission for open studio hours will be at a discounted price of $4 per person. Various promotions and giveaways are also planned.
Blose hopes those who visit and attend the classes leave with the desire to come back again.
“We hope that people feel a sense of peace and a sense of community while they’re here,” she said. “They can catch up with friends and make new friends and build connections. I actually met my husband at preschool. We met when we were 3, so maybe people can meet their future spouse? Who knows!” she added with a laugh.
Speaking of her husband, Blose is endlessly thankful for the help he provided in getting the studio started.
“I would not be here without the support of my husband,” she said. “He has always allowed me to dream of what Tiny Disciples could be for our community.”
Blose also added, “A huge thank you to my husband’s cousin, Ryan Harbrige, for all of the manual labor to get our new location ready for our grand opening. I also want to thank my parents, Jim and Jackie Greene, for always supporting my dreams ... they always encouraged me to follow this calling that God has placed on my life. And thanks to my sister and brother-in-law, Brittany and Russell Bopp, who have been huge supporters of our business dreams. Their two children, Rowan and Harper Bopp, have attended almost every class we offered. Every single one of our family members has provided us support over the years. We thank you all.”
The grand opening of Tiny Disciples, Blose hopes, is just a starting point.
“We want to continue to grow and meet the needs of our community,” she said. “We hope to offer more in the future and want to provide what the community wants from us and we also want to show the community the love that God has showed us by giving them this safe space to come and join together.”