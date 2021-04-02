Due to unforeseen issues on Wednesday and Thursday, some subscribers of The Indiana Gazette unfortunately may not have received their newspapers.
The Gazette is asking readers to please bear with us and be patient as the newspaper begins a hybrid model of delivery with the U.S. Postal Service for a portion of both walking and motor routes.
Customers’ questions and concerns are important to the Gazette and can be directed to Christopher Schroyer, circulation manager, at (724) 465-5555, ext. 254.
“As with anything new, there is always the chance for unexpected hurdles, and unfortunately, that was the case this week,” Schroyer said.
“Our customers are extremely important to us, and we are working diligently to resolve these issues.”