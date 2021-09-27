Due to a recent switch to a different system in The Indiana Gazette’s circulation department, subscribers may be experiencing difficulty in accessing the e-edition of the newspaper.
The Gazette apologizes to our readers for the inconvenience.
To resolve the issue, please follow the steps below:
• Login to your account.
• Go to e-editions and click on an edition.
• You will get an error that says “Thank you for reading ... test.” On that screen, go to “Free Upgrade to Print” and click on “Get Started.”
• On the next window, fill in your billing/delivery address information. (You will not be billed; this will connect your web account to our new system.)
• After filling in the information, click on “I am not a robot.”
• When that is completed, click on “Update your profile with this information,” then click on “Sign up.” You will then see an option that says “Return to Page You Were Viewing.” Once you click on this, you will be able to see the e-paper and login as usual.