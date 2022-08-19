To whom it may concern —
Summer heat has loosened its grip on Indiana County with average daily high readings in the 80s with occasional 90s being replaced with most days warming to the 70s. And just as summer seems to be reasserting itself with a few more predicted 80-degree days, Indiana groups and organizations are grabbing all the outdoor enjoyment that summer has left to offer.
Indiana County’s love affair with oldies music remains hot and heavy this weekend as Blairsville rocker Tommy Steeves takes the Memorial Park bandstand stage for the Sunday Concerts in the Park series. Steeves’ show is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. while Jill Wingerter leads a yoga program from 5:30 to 6:30 on the Wayne Avenue side of the park, according to organizer Judy Holliday.
As summer winds down, St. Thomas More University Parish extends an open invitation to an oldies show and dance by mixmaster Mike Miller. The event replaces the parish’s popular used book sale that traditionally drew hundreds of bookworms to the tents in the church parking lot. The inaugural oldies program will especially stir decades-old memories of past dances and music shows, as one of the last hurrahs for The Rustic Lodge, which will close its doors in October. The parish benefit sock hop is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the vintage White Township banquet and event hall. Contact Deb Lezanic to reserve tickets at $20 a person.
Indiana Countians will salute the veterans of the community Saturday at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where the county’s veterans outreach committee sponsors the second annual performance of the Warriors Rock Concert. The traveling Warriors Rock includes local military men and women in a musical tribute concert founded by Gary and Kim Racan, to bring awareness to the ongoing challenges faced by aging veterans and to renew the honor and respect for the sacrifices of all in American military service.
“Warriors Rock is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that America’s military veterans and their families are appreciated & recognized for their service,” according to its website, warriorsrock.org. “All proceeds from each show are donated to local veterans or veteran organizations. … Each show ends with a touching finale that honors all veterans in the audience and heightens the patriotism of everyone. It is an amazing opportunity to honor those who have served our country.”
Meanwhile, festivities are planned Sunday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church to mark the 175th anniversary of the parish, as Bishop Larry Kulick of the Greensburg Catholic Diocese will celebrate Mass at 11 a.m. and parishioners will gather for a 1 p.m. luncheon and commemorative program in the social hall.
NOTABLE OBITS
The county has marked the losses this month of many who left lasting marks on it:
• Bob Yesilonis, the personable and creative ad rep, manager and director for The Indiana Gazette in a career spanning 1965 to 2007 at the Philadelphia Street then Water Street offices, remembered by Terry Leach among other Main Street business owners for a knack for inventive and especially effective ad campaigns for local retailers, passed away Aug. 6 at his retirement home in South Carolina
• Angelo Zucca Sr., 84, “Angelo the Tailor” to generations in Indiana, the gregarious, happy-go-lucky personality who was remembered in dual eulogies by his sons Angelo Jr. and Mario this week for his eclectic tastes (“he would watch boxing while listening to Pavarotti on his headphones,” Mario revealed) and for being frugal yet generous to a fault, who died Aug. 8 at St. Andrew’s Village in White Township
• Shirley Raemore, 78, a journalist, long-ago writer for The Indiana Gazette and a some-time-ago advertising copywriter for Dick Sherry’s WDAD and WQMU radio stations, wife of late Indiana dentist and IUP track coach Dr. Bob Raemore, died Monday in Indiana. Her life will be celebrated Aug. 27 in her home community in Pittsburgh’s South Hills
• Bill Kuzneski, 79, like his brothers in the Kuzneski clan a multi-sport letterman at Indiana Senior High, and a star on Chuck Klausing’s Indians football teams at Indiana State College, an original partner in his brother Joe’s real estate agency but for 30 years a telecommunications consultant in Indiana, died Aug. 12, ending a 54-year marriage with Marianne
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Country-rock music superstar Charlie Daniels and his band planned one of their several appearances in the region for a closing-day concert at the Dayton Fair, and the Giant Food Stores LLC prepared for the upcoming opening of its new Martin’s Food Store at Regency Mall in White Township, Gazette staffer Bill Hastings reported in the Inside Indiana Column of Friday, Aug. 17, 2001.
PennDOT broke ground that day for construction of the reconfigured Route 22-119 interchange and had visions set on widening Route 119 from two to four lanes between Route 22 and Homer City the following year. ... Indiana University of Pennsylvania theater professor and playwright Ed Simpson had just been hired as a screenwriter for several episodes of Fox Family Channel’s “State of Grace” program. ... Gubernatorial candidate Bob Casey Jr. planned a campaign fundraising visit to Indiana that weekend. ... Gatti Pharmacy owner David Smith had recently been installed as president of the Pennsylvania Pharmaceutical Association. ...and the predecessors of the Blairsville Knotweed Festival and Homer City Hoodlebug Festival also were on tap: The column noted Diamond Days and Sanso’s Festival were celebrated that weekend 21 years ago in Indiana County history.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
A staple of Indiana’s electrical contracting business has come full circle (completed a circuit?) with the announcement of a transition of name and ownership. Scott Anderson, who founded Anderson Electric in association with partner John Rogel and his son Paul Rogel in 1985, has dialed back his owner/operator status with the firm. The new owner? His partner’s grandson, Jason Rogel, who now has taken the lead at Rogel Electric from the company’s original shop at Gompers and Papermill avenues. Anderson remains on board as a project estimator and consultant to the new owner, while looking forward to spending more time enjoying ohm sweet ohm. ... It’s quite a trot to find the lowest gas prices this week in the state, in Lebanon County where a Turkey Hill convenience store has posted 87 octane at about $3.66 a gallon and a nearby 76 station has dropped the price to about $3.60, according to PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com. The most common pump prices in Indiana County are in the $4.26 range with a mini-price challenge going on at the Fourth Street intersection in Indiana, where prices of about $4.25 and $4.26 are posted. ... Nothing brewing yet at the planned Starbucks Coffee Shop in Resort Plaza along Route 22 east of Blairsville. Burrell Township earlier issued a building permit to the developer. “It’s in their court now,” the supervisors reported this week. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, pondering the unattainability of 100 percent agreement, looked to the words of President Bill Clinton, who turns 76 today: “We all do better when we work together. Our differences do matter, but our common humanity matters more.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross.