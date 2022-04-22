To whom it may concern —
POST SCRIPT
Updating the Nov. 7 Gazette report of the community-spirited offer of Keith Industrial Welding & Fabrication in Blairsville to restore the aging metal mounts of the Civil War-era Dahlgren cannons displayed in Blairsville Cemetery: Project organizer Al Hogue Jr., a veteran of the Vietnam War and member of Blairsville VFW Post No. 5821, reports that the crew at Keith Industrial discovered seven spent shells in the cannon tubes during the restoration work. The long-hidden 20-pound Parrott shells posed no danger; they were “inert and hollow and minus the fuses, of course,” Hogue said. No longer will they remain hidden, though, as the VFW is making plans for their public display in historical contexts.
CONDOLENCES
Recent obituary listings included Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame member Tony Sottile, a product of Sagamore who made a name on the Plumville and Coal Run baseball teams of the Indiana County League circuit. Tony transitioned on from being an all-star infielder to sandlot manager and coach on all levels from Little League to Legion to the ICL. He also was regarded as a stalwart of the local Knights of Columbus council and Elks lodge, with years of service in leadership of both service organizations. Home winemaking and gardening occupied Tony’s hours in retirement. Jars of “Tony’s Pungent Peppers” graced countless pantry shelves in his friends’ homes, nearly as plentiful as his personally bottled fruits of the vine. Tony passed April 16, two days after his 90th birthday.
In communities of Indiana’s size, folks rise to such prominence that the mere mention of their first name means instant recognition. Roseann was one of those. Raised amid a family steeped in the dining industry, Roseann Ricupero Lubold studied food service at Carnegie-Mellon University, earned her chops in her parents’ Rustic Lodge banquet hall in White Township, and almost 40 years ago founded the Everyday Gourmet restaurant and catering service with a mission of serving hard-working families and retirees with made-from-scratch meals. Roseann, 92, passed away April 1 but her name lives on at the Everyday Gourmet shop still run by several of her 10 children.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
First Christian Church hosts a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Meals are $8 for adults, $5 for 6- to 12-year-olds, for take-out or dine in at the church at North Fifth and Water streets. Salad, drinks, bread and desserts are included. And this is the hearty kind, topped with a meatball.
Homer City Police Department and K-9 officer Thor welcome diners for the annual chicken barbecue picnic dinner starting at noon Saturday at the Homer City fire station. A meal of a half barbecued chicken, side dishes and drinks runs $10 a person; profits help pay Thor’s medical, food and other upkeep costs. None of Thor’s expenses are paid by taxpayers. Station 180’s “Fire Station Creamery” ice cream shop will have desserts.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s swimming and diving team has a picnic-games-concert fundraiser set for 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Levity Brewing Company, Indian Springs Road. One-price admission ($25 for those “of age,” $20 for age 7 to 20, and free for those under 7) includes seating for a show by local favorite rock band Somebody to Love; a choice of smashburger, hot dogs or bratwurst; fun times singing karaoke, playing “name that tune” or joining in lawn games; and a drink token (for those “of age”). Organizer Chris Villa encourages guests to bring lawn chairs. The swim and dive team event is advertised as “rain or shine”; the advance forecast calls for a whole lot more of the latter.
Smicksburg Antique Tractor and Machinery Club kicks off the fourth annual Plow Day festivities at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Joe and Bev Marshall farm along Route 839 near Dayton. It’s a show of beauty and strength for all models and sizes of tractors and plows, with ample parking for participants and spectators. Coffee and doughnut service will be set up at registration, and lunch will be available on site as well. Club President Glen Alabran and board chairman Kevin Bish are organizers.
OOPS …
Marking the transition of Indiana Mall to new ownership and recalling the long-tenured names associated with the White Township shopping outlet — anchor JC Penney (42 years), Spencer’s Gift store (43 years) and manager Sherry Renosky (31 years of service) — we were reminded as well of the other founding members of the retail lineup in the mall. Mike Williams, long associated with Luxenberg’s Jewelers, adds the GNC store and Kay Jewelers (originally DeRoy Jewelers) to the 1979 opening day roster along with Spencer’s and Luxenberg’s — the only locally owned merchant doing business the entire life of Indiana Mall, so far.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
So long, Crouse’s Café, and welcome in its place under the same ownership, Canella Café, with a soft transition this past week to a new décor following a brief early-April closing for the upgrades. It’s “a slight new twist to the classic Crouse’s,” but with the same 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. service hours and same staff serving Crouse’s staples and new menu features on the 600 block of Philadelphia Street, according to its on-site poster and social media page.
Indiana County Transit Authority, operator of the IndiGo bus service, is chomping at the bit to open and show off the multi-million-dollar expansion of its office and garage center on Saltsburg Avenue, but has cautiously put a planned ribbon-cutting and open house event on hold. A spike in COVID-19 numbers combined with construction delays has led ICTA leaders to rethink the planned May 9 celebration.
Look for the rescheduled date in this column when it’s announced.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The Gazette’s Bill Hastings reported in Inside Indiana 20 years ago this week of the relocation of Tri-Star Motors dealership to the Chestnut Ridge Plaza along Route 22; the fifth anniversary of the Home Made Restaurant under owners Damien and Cindy Kordell (who retired and sold the popular eatery in fall 2021); and the impending opening of Walmart’s new outlet along Route 119 just south of Punxsutawney. The column promoted a “farewell appearance” by local vocalist Ed Parks in the Indiana Players’ scheduled performances of “Show Stopper and Encores” at Indiana Theater. By farewell, it was the last local show by Parks, even then regionally acclaimed, as he neared graduation from Indiana Area Senior High School and departure for studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Yale University. The celebrated baritone was the “Best Opera Recording” Grammy award-winner in 2019 for his role as Steve Jobs in “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.”
Gas prices remained steady about $4.17 a gallon in the Indiana area this week. Pump prices showed $4.09 in Homer City, Blairsville and Northern Cambria, according to www.pennsy vaniagasprices.com ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, takes to heart the words of wisdom, “A room without books is like a body without a soul,” found this week on the message board of the makeshift Burrell Township Library in Black Lick.
