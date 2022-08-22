A senior Biden administration official will travel to Pennsylvania this week to plug the benefits of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law in the Keystone State.

White House Infrastructure Coordinator and senior administration adviser Mitch Landrieu will make stops in suburban Pittsburgh and Coatesville tomorrow and Wednesday, respectively, the White House said in a statement exclusively obtained by the Capital-Star.

Republished with permission from the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, https://penncapital-star.com.

