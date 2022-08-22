A senior Biden administration official will travel to Pennsylvania this week to plug the benefits of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law in the Keystone State.
White House Infrastructure Coordinator and senior administration adviser Mitch Landrieu will make stops in suburban Pittsburgh and Coatesville tomorrow and Wednesday, respectively, the White House said in a statement exclusively obtained by the Capital-Star.
Landrieu’s stop tomorrow in Monaca, Beaver County, will include appearances by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17th District, and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jaime Pinkham.
The officials are set to discuss an $857 million, “once in a generation” federal investment in the Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River, the White House said in its statement. After their tour of the facility, the officials will “highlight the Army Corps’ progress to build a new 600-foot lock chamber at Montgomery as part of the improvements for the Upper Ohio River Navigation Project, as well as the infrastructure law’s impact on creating and sustaining jobs in the region,” according to the White House.
On Wednesday, Landrieu, joined by U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-6th District, and Ashley McBride of the For Our Future Education Fund, will hold an event at an Amtrak station in Coatesville, Chester County, to “highlight how the Biden-Harris administration is delivering critical infrastructure investments to Pennsylvanians,” the White House said in a statement.
Republished with permission from the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, https://penncapital-star.com.