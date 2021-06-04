To whom it may concern —
TORCH RUN
The 11th annual Special Olympics PA Be a Fan Torch Run will kick off the 2021 Virtual Summer Games, with more than 500 runners representing more than 50 law enforcement teams participating.
The route stretches 150 miles from Pittsburgh to State College over three days from Monday to Wednesday, broken down in 53 segments of 2.4 to 4 miles.
Runners will be cheered on or accompanied by Special Olympics athletes.
The run kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday from home plate at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
“The Torch Run partners are thrilled to be back in-person and running the Flame of Hope for this year’s Virtual Summer Games and the 40th anniversary of the Law Enforcement Torch Run,” according to a news release.
Passing through Indiana County, Leg 24 ends at the Sheetz in downtown Blairsville. Leg 25 goes from Sheetz down East Market Street, out to Route 22 East, where the next legs continue.
Law enforcement agencies selected segments to run the torch, which will be lit at the opening ceremonies at Penn State University.
The event is also run in memory of fallen officers from Pennsylvania.
CELEBRATING NATURE
The Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County will offer Family Nature Palooza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest.
This free event will be held rain or shine.
There will be nature displays and information, live animals, fishing, hiking, kite flying and biking, as well as games and giveaways.
CANAL DAYS
The town of Saltsburg will spring to life this weekend with return of the annual Canal Days festival, beginning tonight and continuing through Sunday.
Highlights include a lineup of live entertainment, a parade at noon Saturday, a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday and the duck race on Sunday afternoon.
BETTER TO GIVE
Kudos to Mark and Cathleen Zilner, who will open their home for a special fundraiser on June 11.
Let Your Light Shine, an invitation-only event, will benefit the Indiana County Recovery Center.
From 8 p.m. until midnight, the Zilners will offer cocktails, appetizers and live entertainment by Told Ya So!
The Indiana County Recovery Center, a faith-based, nonprofit recovery center in the heart of downtown Indiana, believes that “recovery is a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives and strive to reach their full potential,” according to the organization.
It provides free recovery support to individuals, families and the community at large.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Over in Bolivar, a free concert is set for Sunday at Burkey Park, Fifth and Lincoln streets.
Long Road Home will play country music from 5 to 7 p.m.
The concerts will continue July 18 with Havoc playing classic rock from 5 to 7 p.m.
A movie in the park will be offered at 9 p.m. July 24.
The events are sponsored by Bolivar Parks and Recreation and will continue in August with the annual Brickfest celebration.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the area are hovering around $3.19 a gallon, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes author Lucy Maud Montgomery this week, saying, “I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for inclusion to mweaver@indianagazette.net.