You don’t have to be a visitor to be a tourist!
Laura Herrington, interim director of Indiana County Tourist Bureau, used that as a rallying cry for Indiana County residents to tour the attractions in their own communities this summer as the region takes the early steps in recovering from the economic downturn of the pandemic.
National Travel and Tourism Week is the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel and tourism industry.
This year it spotlights the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme Power of Travel.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 38th annual NTTW (May 2-8) arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance to the U.S. economy of initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.
“Each one of us can maximize the Power of Travel and help to drive recovery efforts within our communities by supporting our local attractions, organizations, and businesses,” said Herrington.
“The Indiana County Tourist Bureau will utilize social media to highlight our tourism partners, as their success is vital to maintaining the quality of life we all enjoy in Indiana County. I encourage and invite our residents and visitors, that as they feel more comfortable getting out and about, to take some time to explore our county and spend local.”
To learn more about living, working and traveling in Indiana County, please visit VisitIndiana CountyPA.org.