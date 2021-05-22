In some past years, golfers cleared the Indiana Country Club pro shop racks of every warm jacket available so they could play in the Luther Ford Charity Golf Classic in dreary or rainy weather.
Betting on Indiana weather in early or mid-May often is a gamble, but tournament organizers drew an ace with a sunny warm day that drew upwards of 150 golfers for a round on the links, 50/50 drawings, dinner and an auction of donated premiums.
Money raised at the 35th annual Luther golf event will be donated to Indiana Regional Medical Center for operation of the M. Dorcas Clark Women's Imaging Center.
Indiana Hospital Foundation Director Heather Reed, left, IRMC President Steve Wolfe and Ford dealer Mario Luther celebrated the start of the event Friday afternoon.