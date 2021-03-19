To whom it may concern —
BETTER TO GIVE
An effort to bring free outdoor concerts to Blairsville is underway as organizers seek donations and sponsors to help offer the family friendly events on a regular basis at the amphitheater.
Tom Steeves, an area DJ and music lover, said the idea snowballed from a day last year when, with no weddings to perform at due to the pandemic, he DJ’d from the amphitheater for fun.
“It started as me wanting to do what I do — get out and play music,” Steeves said.
Those in attendance enjoyed it and suggested he try to bring in some bands for live performances. Steeves said he made some phone calls and booked The Boomers, a popular band from the Johnstown area. A few other concerts followed, and he estimated there were about 100 people attending by the end of the concerts last year.
This year, the initial concert is set for May 1 at a time yet to be determined. The Boomers will again take the stage.
Donations will cover the cost of the performers, as Steeves noted they can’t be expected to play for free, especially since the pandemic has been hard on the music industry.
“Good bands are not cheap, and cheap bands are not good,” he said.
He acknowledged the challenges of fundraising in the current economy and encouraged donations of any amount. Donations are tax deductible. He is also seeking interested food vendors.
The concerts will be family friendly and will focus on music such as oldies, Steeves said. Events could include an open mic night.
Those who wish to donate may send checks made out to Friends of the Blairsville Communities to the Blairsville Community Development Authority, 130 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. Note on the memo line that the money is for the amphitheater concerts. The BCDA will serve as a “bank” for the funds, and all donations must be directed there, said Steeves.
Sponsors can fund a concert with a $300 donation and will receive recognition, said Steeves, who noted that in the coming weeks he will be canvassing for donations in person as well.
“It takes a community to make it work,” he said.
CLEANUP CREW
A group of area residents has decided to beautify Indiana Borough neighborhoods by cleaning up trash and litter. After noticing an increase in discarded bottles, plastic bags, soda cups and paper waste on sidewalks and streets, several friends organized on Facebook and have scheduled a town clean-up day on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We all live here, so why not take some very easy steps to improve the overall health of the people and aesthetics of the town?” said organizer James Rickard.
Garbage bags and biodegradable gloves will be provided, as needed, and those interested in helping can message Rickard on Facebook for more information.
One goal of the effort is to make the town more attractive for local businesses and to help the local economy. Some volunteers have chosen to clean up the streams, and others will focus on downtown or their own neighborhoods.
EASTER ADVENTURE
Hop along the Downtown Indiana Bunny Trail to meet the Easter Bunny and gather treat-filled eggs at downtown businesses this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Check in at Ninth and Philadelphia streets (in front of Indiana Free Library) to pick up a list of stops, say hello to the Easter Bunny and get an Easter treat from Downtown Indiana. Visit the Downtown Indiana Facebook page for a list of stops and more details.
AT THE MALL
The Indiana Mall announced this week that food trucks will return to the mall next month, continuing an offering that started last year amid the pandemic when fairs and festivals were shut down, leaving the vendors with nowhere to go. To see the current schedule so far, visit the Indiana Mall Facebook page. And speaking of the mall, the 38th annual race car display in on through Saturday. Stop by to support the drivers, check out the displays and pick up a racing schedule.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area are generally $3.09 per gallon, compared to a state average of $2.95 and a national average of $2.88, according to the Gas Buddy website. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Mark Twain today as winter draws to a close and a new season approaches: “In the spring I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.”
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.