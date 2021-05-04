GRACETON — The Center Township supervisors have lined up road maintenance supplies for the summer work season.
The supervisors opened suppliers’ bids to furnish asphalt, drain pipe and catch basin boxes in what Supervisors Chairman David “Butch” Smyers said would be a $180,000-program of local road improvements.
The board delayed a decision on gasoline supplies for the coming months so they could sort an “apples and oranges” difference of prices offered by two suppliers.
Indiana Fuel & Oil offered gasoline at a fixed rate of $2.444 a gallon, while Accent Fuels bid a floating price $0.165 over the current rate at the terminal.
While uncertainty over which fuel price might be the lower over the course of the year, the supervisors said they were satisfied with road materials prices offered by Catalone Pipe & Supply Co., Penfield, Clearfield County; Hanson Aggregates, Latrobe; and Lindy Paving, Homer City.
In other business:
Smyers said that the township and Homer City Borough jointly agreed to have East American Inc. pave Jefferson Avenue, which lies in both municipalities.
The company bid $23,738 on the project. Smyers said the municipalities would pay $1,000 more for milling before the paving.
Smyers reported that the Entryway Road improvement project in Aultman is still being designed by project engineers.
Smyers reported that the U.S. Postal Service would begin construction of a new post office in Coral when the government allocates sufficient money for the project. The postal service began monthly lease payments to Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company, the owner of the site, in March.
The board urged business owners to contact the county planning office to determine eligibility for government pandemic aid, told tenants of rented properties to contact Indiana County Community Action Program to apply for COVID-19 aid and asked all residents to make sure their elderly neighbors are aware of aid opportunities.
Mark Bertig, of the Homer City Area Athletic Booster Club, thanked the supervisors for the township’s donation of $10,000 toward the purchase of a new mower for grounds-keeping tasks at the local athletic fields.
The board last month said the money would come from the township’s allocation of pandemic relief aid through the federal American Rescue Plan.
Sarah Shaffer, of the Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, said the Homer City fire company plans to open the ice cream stand at the field across from the fire station from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays beginning May 15. The Homer City company plans a fundraising raffle of a freezer full of meat to be drawn June 20.
The Coral-Graceton fire company will hold a fundraising hoagie sale on May 14 and 15.
Aultman Fire Department hosts bingo games at 5 p.m. Thursdays and has planned a benefit poker run June 13 to assist a firefighter who was injured in a recent accident.