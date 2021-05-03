The White Township Board of Supervisors covered multiple issues at its first meeting of this week Wednesday afternoon.
For instance, the supervisors saw a proposed map of possible extensions to the WalkWorks trail that now takes hikers to such locations as S&T Bank Arena, the Keystone Rehabilitation Baseball Stadium and the old WDAD-1450 transmitter site.
Township Assistant Manager Chris Anderson said it was among topics at a recent township Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meeting. The board voted to submit an application by a May 14 deadline for $3,000 to $5,000 to expand the trail.
Other issues are likely to come up at a special meeting today at 10 a.m., involving Indiana County planning and state legislative officials.
The board also approved a letter to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency addressing names suggested for a private road off of Crystal Drive.
Anderson said the owner of a 9-acre property there suggested three names for that private road. He said the name that is chosen that doesn't conflict with any other road names in the township would be established for use to direct emergency vehicles to that property.
Manager Milt Lady told the board that PennDOT has multiple projects on tap for the summer construction season, including replacements to the Claypoole Heights and Ramsey Run bridges and enhancements to the Mile Hill Section of the Hoodlebug Trail.
All of that is in addition to the work underway along Oakland Avenue (Route 286) between Rustic Lodge and the U.S. Route 422 interchange.
The board of supervisors still is waiting for a revised Citizens' Ambulance Service agreement, Lady said. And it tabled consideration of options for upgrading Delta Dental Plan services for township employees.