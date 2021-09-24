White Township supervisors extended the application period to apply to be a member of the new subcommittee for woodlot management, including at White’s Woods Nature Center.
Milt Lady, township manager, said there were 18 applications submitted so far.
Board of supervisors Chairman George Lenz asked for and was granted the extension.
Those interested in applying to be on the committee can fill out an application for vacant board or commission, available on the township’s website, www.whitetownship.org, under documents and forms.
Lady said previously he was unsure how many people would serve and speculated it could be possibly three, five or seven.
The subcommittee would be a part of the township’s recreation advisory committee. Applications had been due Wednesday but will be accepted for two more weeks.
Township officials also discussed the upcoming Halloween holiday, offering a bit of fun for township residents in the form of a decorating contest, and setting trick-or-treating on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The decorating contest “is a family-oriented event that recognizes exceptional seasonal decoration of homes in White Township,” according to publicity materials. “Single-family home exteriors, duplex/apartment exteriors and multi-unit interior common areas are eligible for judging. At duplexes/multi-unit homes, residents may work together for a team display or submit individual decorations.”
Displays should be visible from the sidewalk, road or curb, and interior displays should be in a “public access” area. It should also be a Halloween theme.
“This may be intended as scary or funny but should be appropriate for viewing by children,” the rules state.
Participants should not attach displays or decorations to fire hydrants or signs and utility poles and should not block sidewalks and walkways or use fire, combustible gas, spraying liquids, moving sharp objects and other features that could cause harm.
Displays made by a professional service are not eligible.
Prizes include a basic party package at S&T Bank Arena or Eagles Nest Pavilion rental, including game equipment, for first place; a choice of 10 ice skating passes, a pavilion rental at the recreation complex or at Getty Heights for second; and a choice of a 2022 recreation program for an adult and child including two skating passes, or six skating passes, for third.
Judging will be Oct. 18 to 29 by two or three township representatives.
Entries will be taken beginning at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the township office or by emailing wtinfo@whitetownship.org with a photo of the display and the exact address, name, email and phone number of a contact person. The deadline is 4 p.m. Oct. 25.
For a full list of rules, visit www.whitetownship.org.
In other business Wednesday, supervisors:
• Distributed foreign fire relief insurance funds of $78,428.29 to Indiana Fire Association and Creekside Volunteer Fire Department. IFA will receive $70,585.46 and Creekside will receive $7,842.83, representing 90 percent and 10 percent of the service area in the township.
• Announced that the township’s leaf pickup is set for five Mondays starting Oct. 25. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags. More information is available on the website.
• Reported that limbs have been trimmed away from a speed limit sign on Barclay Road and white lines have been painted to help make the roadway more visible.
• Heard from Tom Miller during public comment, who invited officials and the public to a webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods. “Carbon Offsets: Producing Income from Valuable Greenspace,” is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a question-and-answer session. The speaker is Alyson Fearon, senior director of community conservation and resiliency for the Allegheny Land Trust. Email info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org for the Zoom link.