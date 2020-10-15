Township Manager Milt Lady said the township is still working on that property, but had few additional options.
The VFW closed the golf course because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then voted in May to put the course up for sale. It reportedly had offers from Indiana and Sewickley parties when the process of selling the course began in June.
Lady has declined to say how much the township offered for the golf course.
Meanwhile, the township’s board of supervisors voted at its meeting Wednesday to transfer a $2.8 million sewer fund from First Commonwealth Bank to S&T Bank.
Township Secretary Donna Hill said the resolution covers certificates of deposit that were getting 0.25 percent interest but could not be touched for a year at First Commonwealth. She said the CDs in S&T are six-month certificates with an interest of 0.3 percent.
Final payments were approved for contracts tied to the renovation of the S&T Bank Arena on the township’s recreation complex. Payments of $2,442.78 and $3,897 were approved to electrical contractor Stelco, while general contractor Fred L. Burns received a final $62,044.
One payment remains, of approximately $65,000 to MARC Service for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work there.
“There are a few minor items (Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer) is working on,” Lady said.
Township officials also distributed pictures of recent work on a culvert on Bash Road, where two 60-inch pipes sitting side-by-side were replaced late last month with a new pipe, 119 inches wide and 79 inches high. Officials hope not to have to return to that culvert anytime soon. Board Chairman George Lenz pointed out that the pipes removed along Bash Road had been there for 46 years.
Also Wednesday, Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said the township has issued 111 building permits so far this year, including a first permit dealing with single family housing.