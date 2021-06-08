GRACETON — A month after a fuel supplier threw a curve ball in a bid to supply diesel for Center Township’s trucks, the township supervisors have tossed out the first offers and will take a second round of bids.
The supervisors on Monday said new specifications would allow an escalator clause to enable all bidders to propose variable prices based on existing wholesale prices over the course of the year.
The township is shopping for about 10,000 gallons of “on-road” diesel.
In most years, vendors set a fixed price and abide by it for a year.
But in May, Accent Fuels offered to sell diesel to the township at $0.165 above what Accent called the “terminal price.” Indiana Fuel & Oil proposed flat rate of $2.444 a gallon.
Without a fair way to decide which price would benefit the township, the supervisors decided to solicit offers with the market-driven pricing option and to open the bids July 1.
In other business Monday, the supervisors heard local developer Fred Coy’s offer to buy Risinger Park, a mid-town playground in the Myr-Walt area, and to build senior citizen housing.
The supervisors’ response was a polite agreement to think about it, along with enthusiastic encouragement for Coy to look at other pieces of empty ground for housing in the township.
Coy didn’t offer a price for the park; “if you would consider selling it at a reasonable price,” he suggested.
Coy said he built a similar senior housing plan in Cherryhill Township that generated $60,000 of tax revenue in 10 years. Developing Risinger Park, he said, could bring in $30,000 to $40,000 for the township.
His site plan called for six duplexes and total occupancy of 12 people age 55 and over.
Risinger Park covers about an acre and is one of two owned by the township. The other is in Lucernemines.
Supervisors David “Butch” Smyers, the chairman, and James Gatskie lamented that the township once had four parks, but “lost” two on leased property. One adjacent to the Aultman fire station still serves as a recreation feature, said Sarah Shaffer of the Aultman Volunteer Fire Company.
The other park was in the Coral-Graceton neighborhood.
“This is valuable property,” Smyers said. “And we don’t know how the Parks and Recreation board would feel.”
“I have yet to see kids playing in that park,” Coy said. He insisted that his idea wasn’t meant to be disrespectful to the park program, but “my contention as a taxpayer is that Risinger Park would return you more money than to just having it laying there as a grass park.”
“Oh, we’ll kick it around,” Gatskie told Coy.
“Have you looked at the property near Bowser Funeral Home?” Supervisor Matthew Housholder suggested.
Coy left with a request for anyone knowing of available land suited for housing development to contact him.
Shaffer briefed the supervisors on the local fire department’s fundraising efforts.
The Aultman department will host a poker run on Friday to benefit a firefighter who was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident and is undergoing lengthy rehabilitation.
The department hosts bingo games on Thursdays.
The Coral-Graceton fire company will host a bingo game July 12 and hold a hoagie sale June 19 — the same day as the Posey Memorial Golf Scramble at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Course. Proceeds would benefit the fire company and a scholarship fund in memory of firefighter James “Posey” Flowers, who died June 18, 2020.
Shaffer said the Homer City fire department opens its soft-serve ice cream stand from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and welcomes area nonprofits to set up booths for their fundraising activities on the field across from the fire station. The department also plans a car cruise from noon to 4 p.m. June 13.