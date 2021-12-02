Milt Lady, a longtime employee of White Township and manager since 2013, has announced his intent to retire.
Lady told the board of supervisors at Wednesday’s meeting he will retire effective Jan. 14, and said he was “both grateful and excited” to make the announcement.
Hired in 1997 as a project manager during construction of the recreation complex, Lady stayed in that position until 2009, he said. He served as assistant manager, then a new position, until 2013. That year, he was promoted to township manager, taking the place of Larry Garner.
“I want to express my appreciation to all the current and past members of the board of supervisors who have provided me the support to do my job for the past 24-plus years and the opportunities I’ve received to advance my career,” Lady said, reading from a statement.
Lady thanked the staff and employees.
“The success enjoyed over the years is a credit to the supervisors and employees and their commitment to serving the community,” Lady said. “With guidance from the board of supervisors I believe I am leaving the township in great fiscal condition. The resources are here for years to come to continue the proud tradition of providing the best services to our community.”
He also thanked township residents, property owners and community members.
“It has been my pleasure and honor to have worked at White Township and call it home,” he said. “I wish the board and employees the very best in the years to come.”
After the meeting, Lady said he expects township officials to announce a new manager at the reorganization meeting in January.
After retirement, Lady is looking forward to more time with his family, especially his grandchildren, he said.
In other business Wednesday, supervisors named five people to the newly formed woodlot management subcommittee, operating under the township’s recreation advisory board.
The subcommittee would oversee the township’s woodlot management, including at White’s Woods Nature Center.
Supervisors named five to the committee, but expect to name two more.
Those announced were:
• David Dahlheimer
• Sierra Davis
• Barb Hauge
• Jeffrey Geesey
• Matthew Klunk
Hauge will serve as the committee’s chairperson.
Supervisors tabled any further action on the committee’s formation and are looking to tweak other details, such as shortening a timeline that originally gave three years for completion of a stewardship plan for wooded areas.
In other business, supervisors:
• Discussed the second draft of a plan to allow archery hunting in White’s Woods.
Ryan Shaffer, recreation director, said this draft added a “code of conduct” for hunters, which deals with issues such as tree-stand placement and “gutting” deer away from trails.
Supervisors also discussed whether a fee would be implemented and if a hunter is asked to harvest a doe before a buck.
Comments will be incorporated into the draft plan.
• Authorized a payment of $50,000 to Citizens’ Ambulance Service to fulfill a pledge to match donated funds from other municipalities up to a total of $50,000. Indiana Borough gave $40,000, and Center Township and Homer City each donated $10,000.
• Will write a letter of support for Clymer American Legion in naming the 422/119 interchange for Lt. Col. William Alexander Rush III.
• Will request for PennDOT to study if a flashing yellow caution light would be warranted at the intersection of Hickory Lane and Warren Road after receiving a request from a resident.
• Authorized the township secretary to register White Township for possible inclusion in a settlement over opioids through the Pennsylvania attorney general. Lady said municipalities with a population of more than 10,000 are eligible to participate.
• Heard from David Dahlheimer, who invited supervisors and the public to to the opening of “In White’s Woods: An Artists’ Response,” set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Clark Gallery in the Indiana Theater building.
He also announced a webinar, “Swallowed by the Trees: The Unremembered History of White’s Woods,” set for 4 p.m. Dec. 9 by Dr. Kevin Patrick.
To reserve a spot, email info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org before Dec. 8 for a link to the webinar.