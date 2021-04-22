BLACK LICK — Opponents to a proposed $3.3 million bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross Route 22 called on the Burrell Township board of supervisors Wednesday to maintain their resistance to the project.
But the span design, promoted for years by the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development as a tourist-drawing link between four area hiking and biking trails, has almost met all local requirements and could go to construction with no trails actually connecting to its end points, the supervisors said.
County leaders last week said the bridge now is hoped to open travel between the rail trails and Pine Ridge County Park east of the Route 22 and 119 interchange.
Township residents Vince Barbi and Greg Cornman responded to planning office’s effort to secure another $230,000 of state grant funds to construct the bridge. Barbi referred to a Saturday article in the Gazette that reported the county board of commissioners gave the go-ahead to apply for the grant and that Supervisors Larry Henry and Dan Shacreaw renewed opposition to the plan.
“We stand where we always stood,” Supervisor John Shields assured Barbi. “Supposedly there are plans of putting a campground in Pine Ridge Park. They know this will never connect to West Penn Trail and they’re doubtful that it will connect to Blairsville, but their hopes are that it will do something for the park.”
“To me it doesn’t make sense to connect to the park,” Henry said. “But they’re looking at ways for the county to have new forms of income. But there are expenses connected with putting in and maintaining a campground.”
But Shields and Henry — in Shacreaw’s absence — conceded that their years-long protest of the plan, including rejection of the site plan twice in 2019, may have to end.
“As long as they meet our ordinance, there’s nothing we can do to stop it,” Henry concluded.
What’s more, he said, the township has learned that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has agreed to let the bridge be built over the four-lane divided Route 22.
The design puts the north end of the bridge in the Corporate Campus industrial park and the south end at the park-and-ride lot southwest of the Route 22 bridge over Old Route 22. Between the two points, the bridge would feature a 160-foot “free span … there’s nothing in the middle, nothing can touch Route 22,” Henry said. “That was the last thing they had to meet.”
“They could build it but they don’t have to meet our standards to get there,” Shields said. “They could worry about trying to get approval from us later to use our roads. Our hands are kind of tied. They could go ahead and build it, but how long will it be before it ever gets used?”
The supervisors found enough insufficiencies and causes for questions in the county’s site plan to deny it in May 2019 and October 2019. Shortly before the county commissioners’ election in November 2019, outgoing commissioners Michael Baker and Rodney Ruddock authorized the county solicitor to appeal the township’s rejection in the county court.
After the new panel of commissioners took office — including newcomers Mike Keith and Robin Gorman, along with second-term Commissioner Sherene Hess — they withdrew the appeal in August 2020 and scheduled public hearings in October to weigh the pros and cons of the project.
The supervisors said the new commissioners’ hesitation and effort to learn everything about the plan has kept it from advancing.
“If Mike and Robin would not have gotten elected, they would be breaking ground by now,” Henry said. “I don’t think there’s that many people that want it, it’s just a few that have some clout, I guess.”
In other business Wednesday, the supervisors:
• Reappointed Bonni Dunlap to serve on the Burrell Township Library board of directors, but tabled Luke Foust’s letter of interest in being appointed. Henry said Foust was new to the area, and asked for a chance to meet him before voting on his appointment.
• Reported that the township spring cleanup program is set for Friday and Saturday at the township office, where 10 roll-off dumpsters would be stationed for residents to dispose of certain kinds of household refuse and rubbish. The supervisors would monitor the disposal from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day but end the program when 10 dumpsters have been filled.
• Asked township residents to be patient during local road resurfacing and improvement work scheduled to begin Monday on several township roads, beginning on Blaire Road in the Black Lick area. The work will require occasional closings, Henry said.
• Welcomed township library Director Jen Van Hannak on her return to full-time operation of the library, which still is temporarily housed in a section of the township meeting room.
Van Hannak, who had been sidelined for health reasons, said the library will remain open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
The library has installed a new collection management software program and is exploring options for summer reading and activity programs — some at Black Lick United Methodist Church and some outdoors, Van Hannak said.
Library programs and services are detailed online at https://www.burrelltownshiplibrary.org/
Construction of a new library on Main Street in a prefabricated structure to be shared with the township business office, to replace the former home on Park Drive that was condemned in early 2018, is scheduled to begin in August.
Van Hannak said recent increases in lumber costs may delay the project, but engineers are watching for moderation in prices while looking at ways to keep the building within budget.