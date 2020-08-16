Things aren’t perfectly normal at the S&T Bank Arena in the White Township Recreation Complex, but a lot of events are taking place that would have happened anyway, even with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re encouraged by the support from the community,” Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer said this week.
Surveys measuring the comfort level of the public found “more than 80 percent of people are saying we want to get back to normal,” Shaffer said. “We understand there are going to be restrictions, but we want our kids to be active.”
Unfortunately, the recreation director said after Wednesday’s township board of supervisors meeting, the pandemic hurt a lot of events early on, such as May Mart, the Coin Show and Mommy Mart.
“But there has been an uptick in interest in using our facilities because there is so much space,” he said. “The turf rink has 17,000 square feet of floor space.”
And that allows organizations to social distance better than they might in a smaller enclosure. Shaffer told the supervisors of at least one non-traditional meeting on the recreation complex grounds, coincidentally involving employees from S&T Bank.
Otherwise, no other plans have been firmed up.
As for why many people go to the S&T Bank Arena. Shaffer noted, “rinks have been open in western Pennsylvania since Pennsylvania went green. We have a plan in place that we vetted through our organization.”
And that plan can be posted at www.whitetownshiprec.org now that the supervisors have had a chance to read it, in time for the ice to start going down on the rink this weekend.
As Shaffer told the board Wednesday, “we only lost IUP as a major customer.”
Indiana University of Pennsylvania pulled the plug on fall sports, including hockey, but others still are hitting the ice, including freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads from Indiana Area High School.
“Indiana Youth Hockey Association has the intention of playing a full season as well,” Shaffer said. The first reservation has been filled for youth hockey association stick time on Friday.
The first public skate of the season will be on Sept. 5.
More information is available at the township’s website, which tells visitors that “we are encouraging online registration” for all programs, including the Fall 2020 Youth & Adult activities.