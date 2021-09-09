A draft plan to manage deer at properties owned by White Township has garnered 13 pages of public comment so far, an official reported Wednesday.
Township Manager Milt Lady said comments will be taken until a deadline of Sept. 17 and can provided via letters to 950 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701, emails to milt@whitetownship.org or phone calls to the office at (724) 463-8585.
Archery hunting is the only method permitted by the plan, which shows an allowance of 15 hunters in White’s Woods and five at the White Township Recreation Complex.
“The management plan was established to improve the health of White Township Park properties,” the plan states. “Over abundant deer populations are creating forest conditions that are unsustainable by over browsing native trees and plant life and increasing tick and invasive species populations.”
Lady said a public meeting will be scheduled to address the comments at a date to be determined.
Regarding the formation of a woodlot management subcommittee, Lady reported on Wednesday applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
He said 12 people have applied and he expects appointments to be made in October.
The subcommittee for woodlot management would be part of the recreation advisory board.
Those interested in applying to be on the committee can fill out an application for vacant board or commission, available on the township’s website, www.whitetownship.org, under documents and forms.
Supervisors dealt with two traffic-related issues, announcing Acorn Street will be posted at 25 mph.
At the last meeting, a petition signed by nearly 30 residents in the area was presented to supervisors, seeking measures to deter motorists from speeding through the neighborhood.
Officials also heard Wednesday from Joel Royer, who spoke on concerns in the area of Barclay Road.
He provided photos of accidents spanning an estimated period of 10 to 15 years and asked for fog lines, for the area around a speed limit sign to be trimmed and for two gas meters in close proximity to the road to be moved elsewhere.
Where he wants fog lines, he said a paved drainage area “may confuse drivers at night and cause them to veer left downhill toward my house.”
He said the gas meters in question, one near Barclay Heights and one at the edge of his neighbor’s property, are vulnerable to be hit by vehicles.
Township officials will trim the hanging branches from around the speed limit sign and and will look into the other issues and report back to supervisors.
In other business, supervisors:
• Will use American Rescue Plan funds to purchase a stormwater pipe for Overlook Drive at a cost of about $10,200 and for Chevy Chase at a cost of about $75,000.
• Held an executive session for legal purposes regarding property tax assessments and the potential purchase of real estate, said Lady.
• Will donate $250 to the Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans program and will consider a yearly donation at budget planning time.
• Received a $5,000 Walkworks grant.