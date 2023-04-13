Mutts of Merit owner Kelly Lee Coleman proposed White Township develop a noise ordinance during the public comment portion of a township supervisors meeting Wednesday.
Coleman proposed the noise ordinance in response to live music performances at Beacon Sound Systems LLC, a broadcasting and audio/visual production company focused on live events. Beacon is located at the former Jim Davis Auto Body garage building along Grandview Avenue, where Coleman lives and operates her dog park for reactionary and aggressive dogs.
“I have grave concerns right now because the auto body shop (along Grandview Avenue Extension) has recently been turned into a studio where bands are now playing,” Coleman said.
Coleman, who lives across the street from Beacon, claimed Beacon has hosted a number of live music events that increased the amount of traffic, noise and people along Grandview Avenue Extension during those events.
Beacon Sound Systems LLC officials were not present at the supervisors’ meeting.
Coleman said noise pollution from these events could impact residents in the surrounding area and wrote a petition to township supervisors to develop a noise ordinance, which garnered 28 signatures from residents along Grandview Avenue Extension and the surrounding area.
“It’s primarily a residential area,” Coleman said. “This is going to impact the residents that live on Parker Drive, on Grandview Avenue proper, all of Twolick and then Overlook Drive.”
White Township does not presently have a noise ordinance, according to township planning and code enforcement officer Jonathan Major.
Though, the township does have a couple ordinances prohibiting excessive pet noises, such barking, yelping, howling, etc., over extended periods of time. These ordinances exclude hunting dogs, training dogs, service animals, emergency animals and livestock/farm animals.
Coleman pointed out that the township’s ordinances limiting pet/animal noises are somewhat ineffective without an overall noise ordinance, as loud noises can cause pets such as dogs to bark or howl.
“There are animals back there, which is a little troublesome to me because the county does have a barking dog ordinance,” Coleman said, “but if the noise is causing the dog to bark, then you have to question what came first, the chicken or the egg?”
Township supervisor Eugene Gemmell said implementing ordinances such as Coleman’s proposed noise ordinance can be challenging due to White Township’s rural, suburban and urban populations. Additionally, the township does not have zoning, meaning properties such as farms or businesses can border residences.
“One problem ... we always run across whenever we get into something like this, White Township is very rural in some areas and urban in other areas,” Gemmell said. “Any ordinance we pass has to cover the whole township. It can’t just be an ordinance for Grandview, or Fulton Run, or whatever. It has to cover the whole township, and that’s where the difficulty comes in.
“I can think of two areas in our township where we have shooting ranges. Obviously, they would violate a noise ordinance. We have farmers starting at daylight or earlier with noisy tractors. ... This is what we have to overcome.”
Major said the next step supervisors would likely take to develop a noise ordinance is looking at model ordinances from other townships to see how enforcing those ordinances could be viable in White Township.
Supervisors would need to draft a noise ordinance, advertise that ordinance, hold public comment periods, refine the ordinance, then ultimately approve a final ordinance draft before the law could go into effect.
In other news Wednesday, supervisors made a number of announcements and unanimously approved a number of motions, including:
• Supervisors opened 2023 fuel bids. The township received fuel bids from American Natural Supply, in Rochester Mills, and Indiana Fuel and Oil Co., in Indiana. Indiana Fuel and Oil Co. was the lowest bidder for 87 octane and ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel at a differential cost of .063 and no additive cost.
• Supervisors opened 2023 material bids. The township received material bids from Lindy Paving, in New Galilee; Heidelberg Materials, in Connellsville; and Blanco Trucking, in Rural Valley. Lindy Paving was the only bidder for superpave base course 25 mm and superpave wearing course 9.5 mm at $55.65 per ton and $65.85 per ton, respectively. Blanco Trucking was the lowest bidder for AASHTO No. 57 aggregate, 2RC aggregate, AASHTO No. 3 aggregate and skid material type AS2 at $21.47 per ton, $16.32 per ton, $21.47 per ton and $22.71 per ton, respectively. Heidelberg Materials was the only bidder for AASHTO No. 8 aggregate washed at $42.38 per ton.
• Supervisors opened 2023 road paving bids. The township received road paving bids from Derry Construction Co., in Latrobe; Quaker Sales Corp., in Johnstown; and East American Inc., in Indiana. Derry Construction Co. was the lowest bidder for 928 tons of asphalt scratch and level course and 2,783 tons of asphalt wearing course, both 9.5 mm, at a total cost of $355,884.90.
• Supervisors passed a motion to allow Anderson to review 2023 fuel, material and road paving bids with the township’s solicitor and select the lowest bidder.
• Supervisors approved contracting with Don Huey Custom Building for 11 roof repair projects, which include three sewer pump station roofs and eight baseball field dugout roofs at the township’s recreation complex, at a total cost of $25,200.
• Supervisors approved a request by the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport to change McCreary Road, a private road that parallels Airport Road and leads to the airport’s terminal building, to Woody’s Way.
• Supervisors approved selling the township’s 2009 Ford F-250 to Brush Valley Township for $5,000.