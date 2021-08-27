In the coming days, White Township officials will open a public review and comment period regarding the draft version of a plan to manage deer on township properties.
The plan will be posted online at www.whitetownship.org, said Milt Lady, township manager, at Wednesday’s meeting.
Lady said it was modeled after a plan used in Murrysville for 40 years and developed by Ryan Shaffer, White Township’s recreation director.
Shaffer said Murrysville manages several properties similar in scope to the township’s recreational areas.
In those areas, Lady said, officials noted a decrease in road kill attributed to the management plan.
A copy provided to the Gazette after the meeting details the conditions.
Archery hunting is the only method permitted by the plan, which shows an allowance of 15 hunters in White’s Woods and five at the White Township Recreation Complex.
“The management plan was established to improve the health of White Township Park properties,” the plan states. “Over abundant deer populations are creating forest conditions that are unsustainable by over browsing native trees and plant life and increasing tick and invasive species populations.”
It notes the management plan “has been developed by recommendations from the Penn State Cooperative Extension ... and in consultation with other local municipalities who manage large tracts of public park land with similar usage.”
Hunters interested in being considered would complete an application, and after the first year, those who participated in the previous season and complied with the regulations will be given priority.
A list of rules and regulations are listed and must be followed in addition to Pennsylvania Game Commission regulations.
Hunters must:
• Notify a coordinator prior to hunting every time, as well as if a deer is harvested.
• Have a copy of license and doe tags turned in before a certain date.
• Hunt at least six times per season.
“The White Township Recreation Department Deer Management program was created to manage the growing population of deer in our local parks,” the information states. “In order for the program to be successful our hunters need to be active in the parks.”
• Harvest at least one deer every two years.
• Hunt from an elevated tree stand.
“Hunters are not permitted to still hunt, drive deer or any other form of hunting from the ground,” it says.
Mechanical fasteners (nails, screws, etc.) that damage trees cannot be used to place a tree stand, and stands must be removed within one week after the season.
• Tree stands must be marked in colored duct tape with the hunter’s four-digit code. Tape and tags must be visible from the ground.
• Place an ID tag on parked vehicles during hunts.
A proficiency test would be given to participants, and an annual fee of $35 would be assessed, according to the draft plan.
A list of frequently asked questions states there is a waiting list to participate. Those interested in applying will be directed to fill out a form on the website to be placed on the list.
Lady said comments on the plan can be provided via letters to 950 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701, emails to milt@whitetown ship.org or phone calls to the office at (724) 463-8585.
Supervisors are expected to consider the plan after the comment period ends Sept. 17. The plan will also be reviewed by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Township resident Joel Royer, speaking during public comment Wednesday, said “any effort to control the deer is pointless” due to the thousands of acres of wooded property to the north and west of White’s Woods.
“The deer from those areas will migrate to White’s Woods because there will be more food,” he said, reading from prepared comments. “Deer travel large distances for food.”