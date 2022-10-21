BLACK LICK — With the prospect of 2023 budget preparation lying a week away, the Burrell Township board of supervisors approved Halloween observances and agreed to a waiver of late fees on delinquent taxes in a brief business meeting Wednesday.
Tradition held fast as the supervisors granted Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department permission to close a few blocks of Main Street for a Halloween parade from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, then asked residents to turn on the porch lights at their homes to welcome costumed trick-or-treaters from 2 to 5 p.m. that day.
The supervisors adopted a resolution that grants property owners relief from fees on past-due payments of real estate taxes for the calendar year.
Budget workshops set for 1 to 3 p.m. daily Oct. 26 to 28 hold no prospects of dramatic investment or grim shortfalls in the township’s 2023 finances, Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said. Gasoline and road salt prices are up, but the township’s allocation of Pennsylvania gas tax revenue will be down in 2023, according to a state Department of Transportation notice reported by the supervisors Wednesday evening.
The allotment of $201,030 for care and maintenance of township-owned roads next year is down from $212,000 in 2022 and $215,000 in 2021.
PennDOT will again pay Burrell Township $17,520 to take care of “turnback” state-owned roads more easily managed by township workers, Shacreaw reported.
The township office will be closed Nov. 8 (Election Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and the board will next meet on Nov. 16.