BLACK LICK — With the prospect of 2023 budget preparation lying a week away, the Burrell Township board of supervisors approved Halloween observances and agreed to a waiver of late fees on delinquent taxes in a brief business meeting Wednesday.

Tradition held fast as the supervisors granted Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department permission to close a few blocks of Main Street for a Halloween parade from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, then asked residents to turn on the porch lights at their homes to welcome costumed trick-or-treaters from 2 to 5 p.m. that day.