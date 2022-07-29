WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors invited Stewardship Committee chairperson Barb Hauge to the supervisors meeting Wednesday to discuss the township’s stewardship plan for White’s Woods.

When the Stewardship Committee was established in late August 2021, supervisors gave the committee an 18-month time frame to develop a stewardship plan for White’s Woods, according to Hauge.