Green Township tax collector Patty Ferringer Houck reminds taxpayers that Thursday is the last day to pay school real estate and per capita taxes at the discount rate.
After Thursday, the taxes will be due at the face amount until Dec. 31. A telephone number should be included with payment.
Due to COVID-19, office hours are by appointment only. A lock box is available for check and money order payments beside the office door. If you have any questions or need additional information, call (724) 254-4191.