BLACK LICK — Burrell Township has arranged financing of up to $950,000 for the construction of a new library and municipal office center on Main Street at Blaire Road.
The township’s board of supervisors on Wednesday said the money would be borrowed as needed to pay project costs and would be repaid as state grant funds are received.
Burrell Township has been awarded about $579,000 of state aid for the project. Supervisor Chairman Larry Henry said the township expects to pay the remainder, between $275,000 and $300,000, from local funds. The borrowing from InFirst Bank would be repaid at 3.1 percent interest over 10 years.
The board adopted an ordinance that stipulates the terms of the financing.
Henry said the township could be cleared by Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development as early as April 1 to advertise for construction bids.
The new single-floor modular structure would house a meeting room in a common area at the center of the building, and the township administrative offices and library collection and offices on the opposite sides.
The library has been without a permanent home since January 2018, when a ruptured water pipe soaked the carpeting and flooring over a frigid winter weekend. The building was condemned and the library put its collection into storage for most of the year, until the board of supervisors agreed to make room in the public meeting room for bookshelves, desks and computer stations.
“You’ve had a humongous impact, just by having us in this conference room,” Library Director Jen Van Hannak told the supervisors. “You’ve definitely made a difference by having us here.
“We’ve been open more than Indiana and Blairsville (libraries) this past year, so people have been coming in, finding us and knowing that we have a collection and computers and Wi-Fi,” she said. “They know we’re accessible and that’s great.”
Van Hannak told of patrons who benefited in special ways from being able to use the library.
“We had a 5-year-old get her first library card and that was really something,” Van Hannak said. “Her grandmother brought her in and she was so excited to be able to check out her own books.”
She told of a college student who was on deadline to finish a report and relied on the library in Black Lick to do research and turn out a paper.
Another patron needed resources for an upcoming drug and alcohol counselor exam and couldn’t afford to buy the necessary books.
“We did an inter-library loan, so she is getting free access to complete her exams, and I thought that was really awesome,” Van Hannak said.
Another was a local high school student who needed to print an application for a government job.
“He printed it out and didn’t have the money for the copying charge, so I said, ‘You’re going to be applying for something really important in your life, so please don’t worry about it. Do what you need to do, and good luck.’
“It was so meaningful. All of them have possibilities and opportunities, so I wanted you to know of a few of them to remind you of how great it is that you’ve had us in here.”
She said the library served more than 500 patrons in 2021 and checked more than 1,000 materials into circulation. More than 100 people logged onto the library’s public Wi-Fi and 45 others came in to use the desktop computers.
“I think that’s pretty great. That’s more than one-sixth of the community right now,” Van Hannak said.
The supervisors also approved the appointment of Isabella Previte and Jackie Underwood to seats on the library board of directors.
In other business, supervisors:
• Agreed to grant tax relief for builders who make capital improvements to existing homes or businesses or build new homes.
The arrangement would provide for the gradual increase of the tax on qualifying properties over 10 years.
The abatement program, similar to a tax break plan by the River Valley School District, would grant full relief from the tax due on the increase in assessed value in the first year, then add 10 percent to the tax bill in each of the following years. The owner would begin to pay the full tax bill 11 years after making the investment.
The supervisors made clear that owners would continue to receive tax bills on the current value of the property through the 10 years of the abatement.
• Held off imposing restrictions on hunting in Saylor Park. After the discovery last fall of a tree stand and a nearby pile of food to bait deer — a violation of state game laws — the board pondered posting the property against general public hunting and considered issuing a limited number of permits to archers.
“Is it really worth us going through all the effort to allow a couple of people to archery hunt, and dealing with the permitting, or just making it a no-hunting zone?” Henry said. “We used to have a nature trail through there in the woods and it would be nice to reinstate that at some point.”
The supervisors said they were uncertain whether the acceptance of state funding to purchase the park land in the 1960s or 1970s may have obligated the township to keep the land open for all public use including hunting.
Discussion will resume at the March 16 meeting.
• Opened bids on summer road maintenance materials and awarded supply and service contracts to Davis Transport, of Burrell Township, for various grades of stones and hauling of materials from other suppliers; to Derry Construction, of Latrobe, for superpave asphalt; and to Ligonier Stone & Lime Co., of Latrobe, for antiskid materials.