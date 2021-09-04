The yearning masses told the tale.
The Indiana County Fair was back. Crowds on the midway, the lines snaking their way to the hot food booths, the cheering fans of the monster tractors.
For the annual county event that has something for everyone, and nearly has everyone there, the 2021 edition has been a story of making up for lost time. New pandemic precautionary guidelines have been kicking in across the state, and fresh face mask dispensing stations dotted the fairgrounds but the lockdown rules that wiped out the fair a year ago seemed be distant and somewhat resented memories.
But there was a sober undertone to the 158th Indiana County Fair as the army of red-shirted directors was one man short.
Board member Ron Shearer, whose dual role as a stalwart of the local Kiwanis Club and its youth-oriented programs, was fondly remembered this week by fair workers who had served alongside him for the 20 or more years that he was a part of the program.
Shearer, 82, died following a traffic crash on Old Route 119 north of Indiana a week ago on Wednesday, the day before the informal start of the fair.
His passing set off a mild scramble to fill his duties throughout this week’s schedule. But in the wake of Shearer’s death, the fundamental values of the fair — an event by and for families of Indiana County — came through.
Sunday, the kids’ pedal-tractor pull, a fixture on the track for at least a generation, was Shearer’s project. It went on. His son Gary took charge and ran the event.
All week long, the Kiddies’ Barn went on providing games, hands-on fun and educational activities, also went on. For years and years, Shearer gave a butter-making demonstration for youngsters on Friday of fair week. It went on. His wife, Luida, took up the churning tradition on Friday.
Fair office staffer Beth Cattau remembered Shearer for his steady presence and for one of his unheralded activities at the fair. Each year, Cattau said, he organized a team of undercover judges who secretly toured and evaluated the appearance of the two major dairy cattle barns. It sparked a friendly competition between members of the Northern and Southern 4-H Clubs to see which group’s barn was kept more clean and attractive.
The special directional signs marking the landmarks throughout the fairgrounds? That was Ron Shearer’s work, said General Manager Ed Nehrig.
“Ron was one of my assistant managers and was in charge of the signage. He made sure they were posted for safety and other reasons,” Nehrig said.
Luida Shearer, the treasurer of the Fair Association, was inseparable from Ron in their county fair and Kiwanis activities, and every other facet of their lives, said Nancy McAfoose, the official photographer for the fair for four decades.
“They did everything together,” McAfoose remembered.
“Here in the Kiddie Barn, he made sure the corn bin and oats bin were brought in every year,” said Linda Knox, the superintendent in the attraction. “He made sure the Kiwanis made a donation every year to help the barn. It seems he’s been a part of the fair forever.”
Ron Shearer kept up his dedication to the fair despite his declining health in the months before the crash that claimed his life.
“He was getting dialysis and he was still coming in,” Knox said. “He was a very, very sweet man.”
Shearer’s family hosted visitation and held a memorial service for him on Thursday.
o o o
Most followers of the 4-H and FFA youngsters’ livestock competition look to the yearly auction, held on Friday of fair week, as the crowning jewel of the program. The 4-H members and future farmers who spend months and months raising their animals emotionally watch them sold off to bidders who usually turn them into meals. Most of the kids recruit friends or community businesses to support them; the high bidders frequently offer far above supermarket value per pound for the animals, sometimes paying five-figure prices for the champions among the breeds and species.
Less heralded, though, is the annual cheese auction held Thursday that doubles as a warm-up to the actual sale of the animals.
It went on, too, this week.
Owners of the grand champions of their breeds of cattle marched them through the show arena, accompanied by Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner and alternate Morgan Chichy, who followed along showing photos of the winning animals and what appeared to be hand-decorated Yeti tumblers with cheese representing the cows.
No, not cheese made from those cows’ milk, but top-shelf products purchased from Pennsylvania-based dairy companies.
And no, the winning bidders didn’t get the Yetis; each actually took home a sizeable cooler loaded with the Keystone State cheese products.
But what they really did was pony up four-figure prices for the cheeses — rather hefty sums that generally were added to the 4-H members’ college funds.
All told, nine bidders paid $28,800 for their big cheeses. Seven went to individual animal owners; an eighth bid of $6,600 by Pa. Sen. Joe Pittman and the fair board went to the Don White Scholarship Fund that will be paid to some of next year’s winners. The final cheese was sold on behalf of the livestock show entries that didn’t win blue ribbons. Pittman and the event sponsors paid $8,250 for the chilled cheese, which was divided into shares of about $634 among 13 youngsters.
o o o
A top novelty event of the Indiana County Fair came back, too.
The Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program provided about a dozen crates of pint and half-pint containers of milk for the Milk Chugging Contest.
Its participants each year are six-person teams of daring milk-chuggers, young and old, and of various girth. The chuggers may come and go, but tradition holds that the new fair queen assembles a team to dutifully quaff their pints of Pennsylvania’s official state beverage. The Queen’s Dream Team brought together the 2021 court, Bruner and Chichy; the outgoing 2019-20 queen Ivy Long; 2018 queen Ashton Stiles; a former alternate, Madison Gatskie; and Bruner’s mom, the first Indiana County Fair Queen, Connie Carney Bruner. In a true case of form over function, the team members struck pageant poses as they downed their bottles of milk.
But the replica bronze, silver and gold medals were awarded to teams that crushed the 1-minute mark, with total team times of 59.8, 59.77 and 58.54 seconds.
Indeed, the fair came back.