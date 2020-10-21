State police uncovered supplies of suspected drugs and a set of brass knuckles Tuesday during a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue at the entrance to SouthTowne Plaza, and the driver was held at Indiana County Jail on $50,000 bond to await court action on felony trafficking charges in the case, according to a report.
Troopers arrested John Styslinger, of Cherry Tree, after a red light violation at the turn onto Plaza Road, when investigators spotted the brass knuckles in the passenger side door pocket, then uncovered a box of contraband hidden in the floorboard, police said.
According to the report, investigators found 23 buprenorphine hydrochloride tablets, 11 multi-colored ecstasy tablets, two plastic bags containing crystal-like substances and a supply of resealable plastic bags.
Troopers also seized a black zippered pouch from the floor of the car and discovered another bag containing crystal-like substance and a digital pocket scale with suspected residue of methamphetamine.
Styslinger, 51, was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. and was taken before on-call Judge Christopher Welch, of Clymer District Court, for preliminary arraignment on counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic offense, investigators said. Welch set bond at $50,000 and ordered Styslinger to the county jail to await a preliminary hearing on Nov. 2.
A passenger in the car wasn’t identified in the report.