GREEN TOWNSHIP — A state police fire marshal is investigating a Friday morning mobile home fire that caused significant smoke and heat damage along Cypress Road in Green Township.
“There was a bed in the living room that was on fire,” Commodore First Assistant Chief Jim Hopkins said.
There were no human injuries reported but Hopkins said a cat perished as a result of the fire.
Clymer, Cherry Tree and Northern Cambria’s Hope volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with Commodore’s department by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 7:03 a.m.
Hopkins said crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half, though his department remained on scene until the fire marshal arrived around 9 a.m.
