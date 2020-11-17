Model Train Setup - 407.jpg
Model train display at Indiana Mall.

 Kylee Surike / The Indiana Gazette

Chad Dill brought his 6-year-old son, Greyson, to watch the train display at the Indiana Mall.

They are from Dilltown.

The display runs Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Fridays starting Nov. 27, through Dec. 13.

