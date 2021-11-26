To whom it may concern —
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
The sixth annual Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will return at noon Dec. 4 at the Indiana Mall for the season, offering ongoing opportunities for viewing.
For the complete schedule, visit the Indiana County Tourist Bureau website.
Admission is free but donations are accepted with proceeds going to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive.
This year will also feature the return of the holiday quilt display by the Indiana, PA Quilter’s Club.
AND OVER at Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse, Trees for Troops Day is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Say “thank you” to active duty men and women serving our country by purchasing a tree individually or contributing toward the purchase of a tree.
Activities include a concession stand, wagon rides, visit from Santa, picture opportunities and face painting. If you are unable to attend that day, you can still contribute by contacting Mytrysak’s Family Tree Farm at (724) 463-0570.
NATIONAL HONORS
Congratulations to Indiana Fire Association president Bill Simmons, who was honored this week when he was ranked among the Top 100 civic volunteers in the small towns of America, according to a news release from White Township.
Simmons was recognized by CivicPlus for his service to the fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish and the United Way of Indiana County, among other community service organizations.
The mayor-elect of Indiana Borough, Simmons is also is a former member of the borough council. He has been a member of the fire company for 42 years, has served 20 years as president and led IFA in the development of two new fire stations, according to the release.
The White Township board of supervisors this fall nominated Simmons for the 2021 Small Town America Civic Volunteer Awards program.
Almost 700 nominees were considered for the awards this year. Simmons was listed among 100 honorees at the CivicPlus website, https://www.civicplus.com/small-town-volunteer-awards2021. The program spotlights the work of volunteers in communities of fewer than 25,000 people. On that list, Pennsylvania stakes a claim as a national haven of volunteer service with five of the top 100 positions. Two other individuals and two community organizations, along with Simmons, appear on the list.
“Bill Simmons has long modeled the drive, commitment and passion of the local community volunteers who fill the gaps in service that make small towns safer, more attractive, and sometimes more prosperous than they otherwise would be,” the township supervisors said of Simmons in the news release. “He stands as an example and inspiration for others who have followed his footsteps in volunteer service in the Indiana area. His effort on behalf of White Township, Indiana Borough and our community as a whole, is the level of service that the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award should recognize.”
SHOPPING SEASON
It’s Black Friday, and over at the Indiana Mall, stores are beginning extended shopping hours for the holiday season.
See the mall website at indianamallpa.com for a full list of participating stores.
Speaking of the mall, Santa hours are set from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24, with additional hours from noon to 6 Dec. 23 and noon to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Pet photo day is 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 12. See the website for details.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Frye’s Antiques at the intersection of Old Route 119 and Route 110 will host a Christmas open house event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be free refreshments, door prizes and sales throughout the store. ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.55 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagaspric es.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Charles Dickens today, who said, “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.”
Good evening!
