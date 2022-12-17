Before Trans-Siberian Orchestra began its new 2022 Christmas tour, which was scheduled to stop in Pittsburgh for shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. today at PPG Paints Arena, they were asked a question that only needed a one-word answer.
The query: “What’s the difference between TSO and other rock concerts?”
The response: “Everything.”
Elaborating, singer Kayla Reeves explained that TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, for whom the band and the musical stories it tells, is a product of his imagination.
“He wanted to include so many elements so there was something for everyone,” she said. “There are so many different singers who are so unique in their own way. The visual effects are over the top. We have the pyro, the lasers, the beautiful narration and a beautifully written story by Paul. There are a lot of things that don’t make us a regular rock band.”
Musical director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli chips in: “There’s nothing regular about us.”
MULTI-GENERATIONAL EXPERIENCE
That includes the fact that their audience, which annually contains enthusiastic fans from Indiana and Armstrong Counties, is multi-generational, from children to grandparents and all ages in between.
This year the group is bringing back a story that everybody loves, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” Pitrelli adds.
“It’s become a lot of folks’ family tradition and for so many new generations of people. So we are going to reintroduce them to Paul’s story, the characters in that story. Musically we’re going to do something real special at the front of the show. In the back of the show we are going to do songs we’ve never played before live.
The show resonates so deeply for so many people, Pitrelli says, because they relate to O’Neill’s stories.
A MISSING CHAIR
“Everybody misses somebody, especially around the holidays. Everybody has a missing chair around the dining room table,” he adds.
“If you listen to Paul’s lyrics, the way the singers bring the characters to life, the way the story’s being told in narration, all of a sudden people realize ‘This is about me or my family or somebody I know, or somebody I miss or who passed away or I haven’t spoken to in years. Everybody misses somebody.”
It is that aspect, Pitrelli suggests, “that grabs you the most, that inner part of your heart and soul.”
While that is not going to make the audience member’s pain any less, he acknowledges, “at least you know you are not alone. In that sense there’s some comfort in that.”
He believes that is one of the primarily reasons why people keep coming back each year to see TSO.
THE MUSIC SET LIST
Based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such favorites as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”
The second set contains more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Wizards In Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas,” and many more.
Following a COVID year off, TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of “Christmas Eve and Oher Stories.”
MILLIONS OF FANS
Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to approximately 18 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs.
TSO hits the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts yearly.
Recently, Pollstar published its compiled touring charts for the past 40 years. TSO ranked No. 11 in Tickets Sold and No. 21 in Top Box Office Grosses.
In June, Billboard placed TSO at No. 9 on its Mid-Year Boxscore Report, based on concerts from November 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022.
Previously, TSO placed No. 31 on Billboard’s “Top Touring Artists of the Decade (2010s).”
The group also was ranked at No. 20 on Pollstar’s “Top Tours of the Decade.
TSO has a long history of giving back to each community in which it performs.
A portion of the Pittsburgh proceeds will benefit WQED Public Television and Dollar Energy Fund courtesy of TSO.
CHARITY BEGINS WITH TSO
TSO prides itself in being one of rock’s most charitable bands, keeping with the vision of Paul O’Neill and the O’Neill family.
TSO gives at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group.
Desi O’Neill says, “we want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year.
“It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you, not us. The only way we are able to help at all is because of you.”
Reeves sees charity as “a big part of our show.”
“It all goes back to Paul and the O’Neill family. Ever since this started, Paul has wanted to make a great impact on the world.”
Pitrelli adds, “The O’Neill family has made a huge difference in the world. I’m just proud of them and proud to be part of this.” “It’s a way for us to give back to fans (in each tour stop;”) says Reeves, “for everything they’ve done for us.”
Other details: www.trans-siberian.com.
Rex Rutkoski, a veteran regional and national freelance writer based in Freeport, has been covering music since the 1960s. He can be reached at rex rutkoski@gmail.com.