The tree cam in IRMC Park in downtown Indiana is now live at https://brelectricav.com/christmas-stream.
The towering concolor fir donated by Musser Forests is the centerpiece of the First Commonwealth Bank It’s a Wonderful Life Festival, now is in its fifth year.
The tree cam sponsors are Comcast, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Organization and Indiana Rotary.
Pictured, from left, are Angela Kellar, festival chairwoman; Sherry Skidmore, representing the Rotary Club; Tae Ayers, Rotary president; Annie Rizzo, YPO board member; Ashlee Kennedy, Rotary vice president; Bill Geiger, Rotary member; and Josh Marshall, YPO chairman.