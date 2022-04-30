Indiana’s “Tree City USA” distinction continues, as the borough marks Arbor Day with a tree honoring a longtime presence in borough government and service.
Mayor William B. Simmons told retired borough street department manager David M. Fairman, “you served this community for 25 years, first serving on council for six years, then managing and moving the Street Department forward with improvements for our community and serving with other agencies.”
Fairman retired last year.
Indiana’s Shade Tree Commission thanked Fairman with a Tilia Condata, a Harvest Gold Linden tree that is a hybrid between a Mongolian Linden and a Little Leaf Linden. Arborer Bob Crusan said the tree planted Friday across Water Street from First Christian Church will grow to 25 to 30 feet.
The tree planting also was noted in a proclamation by the mayor to mark Arbor Day 2022 in a borough recognized by the National Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA.
“Trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, and beautify the community,” the mayor’s proclamation read.