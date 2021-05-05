Family and friends of the late Tom Harris gathered Tuesday on what would have been his 87th birthday to plant an Autumn Flowering Cherry Tree in his memory at the Indiana Borough building.
Harris was an active member of the community, serving for many years on Indiana Borough Council, Welcome To Indiana, the Parks and Recreation Commission and many other committees, as well as being a founder of the Shade Tree Commission.
Indiana Mayor Joseph Trimarchi read a proclamation at the dedication.
“When I check around, I was told of all the good work that Tom had done not only during his time served on the Shade Tree Commission and borough council, but in our community at large,” he read.
“Much like planting trees, doing good work doesn’t always produce a result that we will see in our lifetime. When true good work is done, it’s done with fidelity, humility, discipline, and even a kind of reverence, judging our work not by the goals of quick profit or unrestrained growth, but by the standards of flourishing.
“In planting this tree we are making a commitment to each other and to our community, much like what Tom spent his lifetime doing, making a commitment to the land, to Indiana Borough, and for generations to come.”
The tree planting was also part of the borough’s marking of Arbor Day, which was Friday, Trimarchi said. He noted if anyone is interested in planting a tree in honor of Harris at other borough locations, to call Borough Manager Michael Foote.