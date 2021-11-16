Musser Forests Inc. donated a 32-foot concolor fir evergreen that was delivered and mounted Monday in IRMC Park, North Seventh Street, for First Commonwealth Bank’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” Celebration in Downtown Indiana over the holiday season. Workers from Don Huey Inc. strung hundreds of colored lights on the Christmas tree but it won’t be seen illuminated until the Light-Up Night celebration at 6 p.m. Friday.