Musser Forests Inc. donated a 32-foot concolor fir evergreen that was delivered and mounted Monday in IRMC Park, North Seventh Street, for First Commonwealth Bank’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” Celebration in Downtown Indiana over the holiday season. Workers from Don Huey Inc. strung hundreds of colored lights on the Christmas tree but it won’t be seen illuminated until the Light-Up Night celebration at 6 p.m. Friday.
Latest News
- SALDO hearings affecting 32 municipalities are on tap
- Survey seeks regional opinions about broadband
- Assessment planned about damage, repair needed for Eisenhower School
- Indiana County COVID-19 cases
- DEAR ABBY: New mother feels guilty for canceling adoption
- TREE TRIMMING TIME
- Police Log
- Top state senator emphasizes experience in run for governor
Most Popular
Articles
- Family shares boy's experience with rare COVID-19 syndrome
- United, Blacklick Valley set to join forces
- Former county jail guard gets two years in federal prison
- Darryl D. Rodack
- Charges waived in drug dealing case
- IUP alumnus Smith named new director of Smithsonian's D.C. zoo
- Robert G. Dalecki Jr.
- Daniel E. Huey
- Duane R. Greene
- Kickoff parade, light-up night return in person
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.