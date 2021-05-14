On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection awarded more than $3.4 million in 2020 Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants to 20 cleaner fuel transportation projects statewide that will help improve air quality and public health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change.
Locally, Tri-County Transportation is getting $313,500 for the purchase of 33 propane school buses that serve schools in Indiana and Jefferson counties.
“These grants help cities, counties, school districts, colleges, as well as delivery, trash hauling, and other companies across Pennsylvania that want to be proactive in reducing air pollution from transportation,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
The AFIG Program funds projects that replace older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles to reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas.