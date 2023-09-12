The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded nearly $14 million to 43 projects through its Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems or INSPIRE Initiative.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 10:01 am
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded nearly $14 million to 43 projects through its Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems or INSPIRE Initiative.
Two of those projects are in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh-based Partner4Work, operating as the Southwest PA Regional Recovery Ecosystem, is getting $500,000 for a project that will engage with partner organizations to address the impacts of substance use disorder by providing a comprehensive array of support services, job training, and business education to improve the lives of individuals in recovery and their families across nine counties, including those covered by the Tri-County (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana counties) and Westmoreland-Fayette workforce development boards.
Partner4Work will engage participants for at least three months in training, job placement and retention activities, and then ensure participants remain connected to necessary behavioral, health, social and financial supports.
The project will also work directly with businesses throughout the region to address and improve recovery practices and to certify businesses as Recovery Friendly Workplaces.
The project expects to serve and improve 120 workers through enrollment and completion of job training and placement, and 20 businesses through engagement in the Recovery Friendly Workplace program.
Also, ARC is granting $48,928, to Westmoreland Community Action in a Westmoreland County Recovery Ecosystem Planning Grant.
WCA will develop a feasibility study and implementation plan for expanding the current recovery-to-work ecosystem in Westmoreland County to include an agriculture-focused recovery village.
