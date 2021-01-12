The Tri-Star car dealership recently donated several boxes of personal protective equipment to area police departments.
Pictured, from left, are Cliff Greenfield, state police trooper; Greg Turchetta, vice president of operations for Tri-Star; Brad Shields, chief county detective; Tom Kowaleski, director of fixed operations for Tri-Star; Mike Allman, Blairsville police chief; Mike Rayko, Indiana Borough police officer; Bob Manzi, Indiana County district attorney; and Joe Clement, IUP police chief.