A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the grand opening of In & Out Tire and Lube, a new business at Tri-Star Motors, 1519 Route 22 Highway East in Burrell Township.
The business is a state-of-the-art facility that sells and services all brands of tires and performs routine maintenance and other services on all makes and models.
Pictured, from left, are David Janusek, Blairsville Borough councilman; Edward Kowaleski, manager of In & Out; Greg Turchetta, vice president of Tri-Star; and Mark Hilliard, president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.