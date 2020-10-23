To whom it may concern —
SPOOKTACULAR SATURDAY
Join Downtown Indiana for a spooktacular Saturday this week as the organization invites all children to participate in trick-or-treating from 1 to 3 p.m. at downtown businesses along Philadelphia and South Seventh streets.
No registration is necessary.
Stops will be marked with signs, and a list of stops will be available at the Downtown Indiana tent in front of the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St.
Participants are asked to be respectful of safety precautions at each business.
A Trunk-or-Treat event will also be hosted by the Indiana Eagles at 420 Philadelphia St. from 2 to 4 p.m.
Organizers say the event offers a day of family fun and encourage participants to grab lunch at a downtown restaurant and do some shopping.
Speaking of Downtown Indiana, a virtual parade will replace the annual It’s a Wonderful Life holiday parade in Indiana traditionally held the Friday before Thanksgiving.
Organizers are putting together a virtual parade that will be edited by Indiana County Technology Center students, with narration by the usual emcee for the parade, Renda Broadcasting’s Josh Widdowson.
The deadline to submit a video to be included is Oct. 31.
There are guidelines suggested for the videos, which can be found at a link on the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival Facebook page, along with a registration form.
BETTER TO GIVE
A fundraiser to benefit Roger and Lisa Rowley, who lost their home in a fire Aug. 22, is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, 3711 Purchase Line Road, Clymer.
Organizers say the family lost their home and all possessions, and this event will help the rebuild.
The fundraiser will be a soup sale, offering quarts of soup for take-out only at a cost of $7.
There will be chicken noodle, creamy potato and chili available.
To order soup, please call (724) 388-1178 so organizers can prepare. There may be a limited supply of extra soup once orders are filled.
A basket raffle will also be set up in the parking lot/garage area. The drawing will be at 3 p.m.
The Rowleys will be present at the event. If you would like to help them furnish their new home, they are registered at Walmart, and gift cards to other stores would be helpful.
To donate a basket for the raffle, please call (724) 910-0262 or (724) 388-1178.
PETAL IT FORWARD
Though it was handled differently this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Julie Silvis still managed to surprise a lot of people Wednesday for Petal it Forward, a nationwide event to encourage random acts of kindness.
Silvis, owner of Indiana Floral & Flower Boutique along Warren Road in White Township, said she delivered about 250 bouquets of flowers to businesses and individuals.
REMINDER
Don’t forget that Saturday is the fifth annual Monopoly Challenge to benefit Family Promise of Indiana County.
The life-size game will be played at S&T Arena in White Township.
In the event of rain, it will be held indoors. Either way, organizers say masks and social distancing are required. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the game begins at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per family, $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and students. To purchase a ticket, call (724) 464-5220 or visit www.familypromiseindianapa.com.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.46 statewide and $2.17 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Mars 35, Indiana 14; Penn State 27, Indiana 14; Notre Dame 31, Pitt 20; Steelers 28, Titans 21. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says these difficult times prompted him to think of the words of entrepreneur Malcolm Forbes: “When things are bad, we take comfort in the thought that they could always get worse. And when they are, we find hope in the thought that things are so bad they have to get better.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.