Joseph E. Trimarchi, who officially retired as senior vice president of First Commonwealth Bank on Jan. 15, was chosen Tuesday night to finish out George Hood’s term as mayor of Indiana Borough.
“I’m very pleased,” Trimarchi said. “I am honored that council chose me.”
Trimarchi, 69, was one of five individuals who applied for the position Hood, 87, vacated at year’s end when for health reasons he moved in with his daughter in White Township.
“You have to stay busy both physically and mentally,” Trimarchi said of his situation after retiring from a career that began when he was hired by the old National Bank of the Commonwealth in 1980.
“It was a $200 million bank then,” Trimarchi recalled. Today the bank’s assets total about $9 billion.
Trimarchi is a native of Ford City, Armstrong County, but long has had family ties in Indiana, where he and wife Carolyn raised two sons.
Trimarchi said he is looking forward to working with council, and with Police Chief Justin Schawl.
“He is highly recommended by everyone,” the mayor-designate said. “The town has treated me well. I hope I can give back for today’s citizens and for future citizens.”
Trimarchi said Hood is a wonderful individual, who did a terrific job in a tenure that lasted more than two decades.
Trimarchi’s letter was submitted prior to council’s voting meeting on Jan. 19, along with one from Indiana Fire Association President William Simmons and an endorsement from neighbors for James Richard. After that, Milan Adamowsky and Carrie Sutton-White also submitted their names for the position. Borough officials said Adamowsky was the only candidate who did not live in Indiana long enough to qualify for mayor.
“We received letters from four, five high quality individuals,” Councilman Jim McQuown said. He said he was certain those not chosen Tuesday night would continue to be involved in the borough.
“All of these folks are great and we would be lucky to have any of them,” Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said.
Council planned to vote on each candidate until a majority chose someone, and Trimarchi was the first nominee. Councilors Ford, McQuown, Betsy Sarneso, Sean McDaniel, Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor and Donald Lancaster raised their hands, giving the retired bank executive six votes out of 10. (Council President Dr. Peter Broad could not vote in his interim role as acting mayor, and Councilwoman Sara Stewart was absent.)
Trimarchi said he already has been contacted by Broad, who had been serving as interim mayor since Hood’s resignation. He said he and Broad probably will be talking today about the details of swearing him in as mayor.