Trinity hygiene kits
Submitted photo

Those who assisted in assembling the kits on Saturday, July 15, were, from left, Barbara Thomas, Heidi Rowe, Margaret Helsley, Dave Read, Capt. Erin Rischawy (Salvation Army), Ed Kennedy, Linda McLaughlin, Ginger Unrue, Pastor Pat Lenox, Christy Burkey Ooten (Salvation Army) and Maggie Shotts.