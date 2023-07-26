DAYTON — A multi-county task force of rescue crews searched successfully early Tuesday for three missing individuals who never made it from the North Point area up Mahoning Creek to Milton Loop — but later turned up safe and sound.
“We want to extend a huge thanks to all of our mutual aid partners,” Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company posted Tuesday morning on Facebook.
That search began around midnight and continued until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Dayton volunteer firefighters said the original dispatch started as a water rescue where their chief set up a command post at Milton Loop Campground.
They said crews immediately went to work getting boats in the Mahoning Creek and putting others on utility vehicles to search the creek banks.
Adding to their problems was an overnight thunderstorm.
Still, Dayton firefighters posted, the three missing individuals were located “in a quite desolate area in West Mahoning Township well off any access roads along the creek,” and two assistant chiefs helped extricate the trio from the water and into the woods and care of Quick Response Groups from Dayton, Hawthorn in Clarion County and Ringgold in Jefferson County.
Ambulances were called in to evaluate the trio.
“Everyone seems to be doing well from what we have been told and couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” Dayton’s firefighters posted. “We want to extend our thanks to all of the mutual aid that assisted us.”
As provided by Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company, the mutual aid included:
• Dayton Fire, QRS and Water Rescue (Armstrong 30).
• Hose Company 6 Kittanning Water Rescue (Armstrong 130).
• Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department (Armstrong 190).
• West Hills Emergency Services Water Support (Armstrong 60).
• West Kittanning Fire Department Water Support (Armstrong 240).
• Rural Valley Hose Co. No. 1 (Armstrong 210).
• Hawthorn Area VFD — Station 560 +QRS (Clarion 560).
• Blairsville VFD Water Rescue (Indiana 120).
• Plumville District VFD (Indiana 350).
• Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company and Quick Response Service (Jefferson 9).
• Saltsburg VFD Water Rescue (Indiana 131).
• Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department Water Rescue (Indiana 330).
• Armstrong County HOST Boats (Armstrong 330).
• Commodore VFD (Jim Hopkins) Thermal Imaging Drone.
• Citizens’ Ambulance Service Medic 10 — Plumville EMS.
• Clarion Hospital EMS Station 4 Medic 1604 — New Bethlehem EMS.
• Citizens Immediate Response Personnel 88 — First Responder.
Also, Dayton noted, Punxsutawney Fire Department Water Rescue was standing by if more manpower was needed.
